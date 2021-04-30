Cabrillo sweeps Lompoc on the court

Lompoc’s Natalie Soriano, left, and Makayla Figuereo dive for a loose ball will Cabrillo’s Maiya McIntyre.
Cabrillo’s Gabby Cordova gets a rebound from Lompoc’s Makayla Figuereo.
Cabrillo’s Raymond Vega converts a steal as Lompoc’s Michael Miclat defends.
Cabrillo’s Lorenzo Martinez scores between Lompoc’s Michael Miclat and Isaiah Bryant.
Lompoc’s Devontae Lauderdale and Cabrillo’s Noah Pacheco go for a loose ball.
Cabrillo's girls and boys basketball teams swept Lompoc on Friday night in a pair of Channel League basketball games.
The Cabrillo girls team started the night's varsity games with a 40-20 win over the Braves. The Conquistadore boys then won the nightcap 67-48.
The win for the Cabrillo girls moved them to 2-2 on the season and 2-2 in Channel League games. Lompoc fell to 1-4 on the season.
The Cabrillo boys improved to 2-1 on the season with their win, while Lompoc's boys dropped to 0-4.
The Cabrillo boys were set to host Santa Ynez on Tuesday in their next game. Lompoc hosts Santa Barbara in another Channel League boys game.
The Cabrillo girls will play at Santa Ynez Tuesday. The Lompoc girls are at Santa Barbara.
