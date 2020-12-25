Player of the Decade: Bryan Smith's a named that shouldn't be overlooked

Player Profile: Bryan Smith Arroyo Grande SG/SF (2016-19) 6-foot-4, 180 pounds Named Mountain League MVP as SR

Led Eagles to league championship

Averaged 18 points, 5.8 rebounds

Hit buzzer-beat in CIF win over Cabrillo

First Team All-League as JR

The name Bryan Smith may not ring a bell to those who have a passing interest in Central Coast basketball.

With a name like Bryan Smith, that's understandable. But, to those in the know, Smith belongs with the greats of area basketball over the last decade.

Smith overcame a foot injury that wiped out his sophomore season at Arroyo Grande High School to put two stellar seasons together with the Eagles, from 2017-2019.

Smith, currently a sophomore walk-on on the men’s basketball team at Samford University in Georgia, was a two-year starter and was named the Mountain League's MVP as a senior in the 2018-19 season.

Smith is the 16th nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade contest.

Smith helped the Eagles to the Mountain League title as a senior. He averaged 18 points in league play and 22 points per game in the CIF playoffs. For his senior season, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 5.8 rebound a game and shot 58% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, connecting on 76% of his free throws.

Smith also earned First Team All-PAC 8 League honors during his senior season as he averaged 15 points per game. Smith had the size to play in the paint, but had a refined perimeter game and a smooth release on a jump shot that had range from just about anywhere in the half-court.