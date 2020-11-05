Player of the Decade: Case Bruton could score with the best of 'em

Player profile: Case Bruton Morro Bay (2009-10), St. Joseph (2010-13) 6-foot-4, 180-pound SG Scored 1,593 in four-year varsity career

Averaged over 21 points in 32 games as SR

Scored 675 points in SR season at St. Joe's

Played at Concordia University in Irvine

Case Bruton had no illusions about his role on the basketball court.

Bruton wanted to score. And score he did.

The Los Osos native spent his first season of high school ball at Morro Bay and averaged 11.7 points per game with the Pirates as a freshman.

He moved on to a bigger program for his final three years of high school, transferring to St. Joseph. There, Bruton proved his could lead the bigger program.

Bruton put together one of the most impressive offensive careers -- and individual seasons -- with the Knights, scoring nearly 1,300 points in three seasons, including his 675-point campaign as a senior.

In all, Bruton put up 1,593 points in four years of high school, averaging 15.3 points per game.

As a senior in the 2012-13 season, Bruton averaged 21.1 points per game as the Knights went 23-9. Bruton helped the Knights advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 4A semifinals and a state playoff win that year.

Bruton has been chosen as the next Player of the Decade nominee. The Times is compiling a list of 16 candidates for its Player of the Decade contest.