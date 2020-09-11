Player of the Decade: Danita Estorga's refined game set her apart from the competition

Player Profile: Danita Estorga Righetti F (2014-2017) Averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds per game last 2 years

Added 2.5 steals, 1.4 blocks per game

Named All-Area MVP in 2016

Voted All-Area Offensive Player of Year in 2017

All-CIF Southern Section First Team as junior

Four-time All-League honoree

Four-time All-Area honoree

How good was Danita Estorga at Righetti?

So good, in fact, that even after suffering a season-ending knee injury as a senior in 2017, she was still voted the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year and had a strong case for the All-Area MVP award.

You see, Estorga's game was so refined, that even though she played only 14 games her senior year, it was clear she was still the area's top offensive threat. After all, Estorga was voted the All-Area MVP, as chosen by the sports staff at the Times, the year before, as a junior in the 2015-16 season.

In her final two seasons at Righetti, Estorga averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Estorga spearheaded the turnaround there, leading coach Desiree Hitch's rebuild of the program. Estorga helped the Warriors go 47-10 in the final two years with the program. They went 26-2 in league those two seasons.

Estorga is the seventh nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade contest and the second from Righetti High, joining Molly Schlemer (Class of 2010). She joins St. Joseph's Tatiana Dunlap, Valley Christian's Simone Swain, Lompoc's Danielle Morgan, Arroyo Grande's Ashlyn Herlihy and Cabrillo's Erin Jenkins. The Times is polling current and former coaches to develop its list of nominees for Player of the Decade.