Player of the Decade: Kaitlyn Flowers was one of area's most dominant two-way guards

Player Profile: Kaitlyn Flowers St. Joseph G (2010-2014) Scored 1,448 points in 110 games with Knights

503 rebounds and 391 steals in prep career

Won CIF State title as freshman in 2011

Won two league titles at SJHS

Two-time All-League Defensive MVP

Played in college at Akron

The St. Joseph girls basketball teams of the early 2010s were absolutely stacked.

We've already gone over Aly Beebe and Tatiana Dunlap. And Heather Madrigal.

The 2014 St. Joseph graduate was a freshman on the Knights' 2011 CIF State championship team. In fact, Flowers played a key role in the Knights' state title win over Oakland's Bishop O'Dowd, playing 28 minutes after Dunlap, who was a sophomore starter on that team, went on with an injury. Flowers was all over the floor in that game, leading the team in rebounding and playing aggressive and effective defense against the Dragons.

"I was really nervous at first," Flowers said after that 2011 game. "But then the nervousness went away, and I relaxed and concentrated on playing tight defense and getting position for rebounds."

That performance was just a sign of things to come.

Flowers would go on to score over 1,400 points in her St. Joseph career while also providing the Knights with elite perimeter defense and rebounding.

As a senior in the 2013-14 season, Flowers averaged 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.8 steals per game.