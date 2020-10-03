Player of the Decade: Kaitlyn Flowers was one of area's most dominant two-way guards

The St. Joseph girls basketball teams of the early 2010s were absolutely stacked.
We've already gone over Aly Beebe and Tatiana Dunlap. And Heather Madrigal.
The 2014 St. Joseph graduate was a freshman on the Knights' 2011 CIF State championship team. In fact, Flowers played a key role in the Knights' state title win over Oakland's Bishop O'Dowd, playing 28 minutes after Dunlap, who was a sophomore starter on that team, went on with an injury. Flowers was all over the floor in that game, leading the team in rebounding and playing aggressive and effective defense against the Dragons.
"I was really nervous at first," Flowers said after that 2011 game. "But then the nervousness went away, and I relaxed and concentrated on playing tight defense and getting position for rebounds."
That performance was just a sign of things to come.
Flowers would go on to score over 1,400 points in her St. Joseph career while also providing the Knights with elite perimeter defense and rebounding.
As a senior in the 2013-14 season, Flowers averaged 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.8 steals per game.
Flowers, in fact, averaged about the same throughout her final three seasons with the Knights. As a sophomore, she scored 18 points a game, adding 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.4 steals per game. Her junior year numbers: 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 4.7 steals per game.
She finished her St. Joseph career with 1,448 total points, 503 total rebounds, 326 assists and 391 steals in 110 games. She averaged 18 points a game over the 75 games she played in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She also averaged nearly five steals a game in that span.
Flowers was an all-around guard that slashed through defenses by utilizing her speed, quickness and ball-handling skills. Her outside game developed during the course of her prep career. On defense, Flowers was relentless, hounding the opponent's top offensive player.
After leaving St. Joseph, the Lompoc native joined the women's basketball team at Akron, where she played for four seasons, missing all of her junior season with a torn ACL.
Flowers is the 13th Player of the Decade nominee, and the fourth to play with St. Joseph, joining Beebe, Dunlap and Madrigal.
The other Player of the Decade nominees include Pioneer Valley's Shnyia Tell; Santa Ynez grad Hailey King; Righetti graduates Mariah Cooks, Danita Estorga and Molly Schlemer; Arroyo Grande's Ashlyn Herlihy; Valley Christian's Simone Swain; Lompoc's Danielle Morgan and Cabrillo's Erin Jenkins. The Times is polling current and former coaches to develop its list of nominees for Player of the Decade.
The rest of the Player of the Decade nominees will be announced in the coming weeks before a tournament-style voting contest will be held to determine the girls basketball Player of the Decade. Readers will be able to vote online at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. Players from Northern Santa Barbara County and Southern San Luis Obispo County whose final seasons where in between 2009-10 and 2019-20 are eligible.
Dillon's athleticism was so off the charts that coach Mike Regan couldn't resist putting the ball in his hands. Regan would employ Dillon as a 6-foot-3, 250-pound running quarterback at times and Dillon would run through, over or past would-be-tacklers.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!