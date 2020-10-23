Player of the Decade: LeAndrew Knight is the first boys basketball nominee

Player Profile: LeAndrew Knight Cabrillo SG (2015-18) 6-foot-3, 180 pounds Named All-Area MVP as a JR

Named All-Area Offensive Player of the Year as SR

Played two seasons at Santa Monica College

Signed with CSU San Bernardino

You need a point guard? LeAndrew Knight can help you out.

Some extra scoring punch is needed? Knight can handle that, too.

Relentless defense? No question. Knight has got you covered.

The former Cabrillo standout was the ideal perimeter player for four years in Vandenberg.

At 6-foot-3, he possessed great size for either guard position and the skill-set to pair it with. Knight was consistently tasked with running the offense for Cabrillo, which dominated the Los Padres League under Knight's watch.

But he could just as easily score on his own. Knight was a strong, athletic guard that attacked the paint and developed into a reliable shooter.

With his long arms and strength, Knight could also turn up the intensity on his defense.

Knight's steady production at Cabrillo makes him the first nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade contest. There will be 16 nominees from all of San Luis Obispo County and Northern Santa Barbara County.

“When I came here my freshman year, I had to figure out the game changed and how it was a lot faster. So I learned a lot and learned how to get in the weight room and hit the gym, so I can compete with these guys,” Knight told Lorenzo Reyna of the Lompoc Record in 2017. “Every day since my freshman year, I would come in here early in the morning and afternoon and get myself better…in order to compete with the top athletes from around here.”