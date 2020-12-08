Player of the Decade: Let's not forget the greatness of Chad Brodhead

Player Profile: Chad Brodhead Cabrillo SG/PG (2010-2014) 6-foot-4, 180 pounds Named All-Area co-MVP in 2013-14

Averaged 24 points, 5 steals, 5 rebs.

Topped 1,500 points in career

Led Cabrillo to three straight LPL titles

Conqs went 33-3 in final three LPL campaigns

It was hard to match what Cameron Walker did during his illustrious prep career, but Chad Brodhead could say he did that, once at least.

During his days at Righetti High, Walker was voted the Santa Maria Times' All-Area MVP three times before he went on to play at Stanford.

Though that may come with a tiny asterisk. Walker was actually voted co-MVP in the 2013-14 season. Walker was a junior while Brodhead was a senior at Cabrillo then.

The two of them put together fantastic seasons and although the Times (almost) never awards co-MVPs for its All-Area teams, a margin between the two just could not be found.

So Brodhead and Walker were, after all, honored as co-MVPs. The award capped a stellar Cabrillo career for Brodhead while Walker would go on to earn one more outright All-Area MVP award to finish his career with three such accolades.

Brodhead averaged 24 points, five rebounds and five steals a game in leading Cabrillo to its third straight Los Padres League title in 2013-14. He easily crossed the 1,500-point barrier at Cabrillo, though career stats weren't available. He scored about 700 points during his senior season.