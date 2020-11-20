Player of the Decade: Quinton Adlesh was a walking bucket at Mission Prep

Player Profile: Quinton Adlesh Mission Prep G (2011-15) 6-foot, 180 pounds Scored nearly 2,000 points

Topped 500 rebounds and assists

Had a 50-point triple-double

Played at Columbia and USC

Scored over 850 points at Columbia

Quinton Adlesh didn't have to, but he wanted to.

Adlesh wanted to carve out his own path and make his own way.

That's why, instead of playing where his three older brothers played high school ball, Adlesh went a different route.

Ryan, Nolan and Brannon Adlesh all played at St. Joseph High School. Quinton, a native of Arroyo Grande, could've easily followed that path and starred for the Knights.

But, for one reason or another, he went north to San Luis Obispo to play for Terrance Harris and Mission Prep.

That move worked out for Adlesh, who went on to star with the Royals and eventually ended up playing big-time college basketball.

After breaking into the varsity rotation as a freshman at Mission Prep, Adlesh went on to score nearly 2,000 points (1,958) over four seasons, leading the Royals to a PAC 8 League championship and nearly 100 total wins.

As a senior in the 2014-15 high school season, Adlesh averaged 19 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals. The Royals went 25-7 that year, 13-1 in the PAC 8, and lost to Encino Crespi 61-52 in the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA title game. The Royals went 22-0 vs. San Luis Obispo County competition during Adlesh's four years at Mission Prep. The Royals went 99-27 in that same span.