Player of the Decade: See who advances to the semifinal round

Voting starts Wednesday morning! We started with 16 and now only four remain. To see the semifinal match-ups visit us online Wednesday morning and vote!

Now things are getting interesting.

The first round of voting in the Player of the Decade contest saw a lot of activity, but not many close match-ups.

The quarterfinals also saw some serious voting action, a lot of which was late, and some really close races.

Eight nominees entered the quarterfinals with four match-ups and three of those contests came down to 150 votes or fewer.

The Heather Madrigal crowd made the biggest late push Tuesday to help their candidate advance as 3,044 total votes were cast in the quarterfinal round of the contest, which aims to name the top girls hoops player of the past decade from Northern Santa Barbara County and Southern San Luis Obispo County.

Madrigal edged Aly Beebe, a former St. Joseph teammate and the No. 1 seed, 549-404. At 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Madrigal held a slim 355-340 edge over Beebe.

The Ashley Herlihy-Syenna Ramirez showdown really came down to the wire, with Herlihy edging Ramirez 456-416. The Ramirez crowd closed strong, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Herlihy votes. (Herlihy led 381-305 Tuesday morning).

The other close match-up was between Mariah Cooks and Tatiana Dunlap.

Cooks, a former Righetti standout, couldn't overcome a strong Dunlap turnout as Dunlap won 351-260.