Player of the Decade: St. Joseph's JoJo Walker was relentless

Player Profile: JoJo Walker St. Joseph PG (2014-17) 6-foot, 175 pounds Scored over 1,800 points in three seasons at SJHS

Led Knights to CIF title in 2016

Named All-Area, All-CIF MVP that year

Native of Puerto Rico

Entering SR season at Portland

JoJo Walker's immense talent was clearly visible during his days at St. Joseph.

As an undersized and athletic guard that preferred to score but was just as proficient running the offense, Walker had an eye-catching game that dazzled opposing fans and players alike.

But there was also an overlooked aspect of his rise to success.

Walker was absolutely relentless.

Whether it was flying up and down the court at breakneck speeds or grinding to overcome a broken leg he suffered before his freshman season began, Walker never let off the gas pedal.

That type of drive helped him land a full-ride to Portland University, where he'll be entering his senior season later this year.

Walker earned the Times' All-Area MVP award in 2016 after helping the Knights win a CIF Southern Section championship.

Walker has been chosen as a nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade award. He is the fifth such finalist.

The 6-foot guard slashed, shot and scored his way to the CIF divisional Player of the Year award in 2016 as the Knights captured a school record 31 wins.