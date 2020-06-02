Senior Spotlight: After successful basketball and volleyball career at Cabrillo, Morgan McIntyre embarks on journey to become educator

Morgan McIntyre comes from an athletic family. Her father, Cory, is a long-time Cabrillo water polo coach.

He is also an assistant Cabrillo girls basketball coach.

There were three McIntyres in the Cabrillo girls basketball program this year - Cory, Morgan and Morgan’s sophomore sister, Maya.

Morgan McIntyre will major in liberal studies at Cal Poly. “I want to become an elementary school teacher,” she said.

“I’m from the McIntyre name, so of course I want to become a teacher.”

Besides the McIntyres being an athletic family, “We’re a family of teachers,” she said.

Morgan McIntyre has another motivation for pursuing a teaching career.

She has thrived in the classroom despite dealing with what was eventually diagnosed as a reading disability.

McIntyre gives her teachers a lot of credit for helping her persevere. By going into teaching, “I wanted to give back to them,” she said.

She does not want to give up on sports entirely.

“Eventually I want to get really involved (in sports) at Cal Poly, either at the club or intramural level.”