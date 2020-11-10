Tatiana Dunlap voted Player of the Decade

When informed she was the winner of the contest, Dunlap said the honor "means more than people would understand. Basketball has always been a huge part of who I am as a person. It made me the person I am today.

"It taught me to always work hard, push myself to my limits and be the best human I can be," Dunlap said. "Winning this means all the blood, sweat and tears I put into it were all worth it. There were definitely some ups and downs in my career, but being Player of the Decade would not only prove to others, but it’ll prove to myself that all the years I put into it were worth it. My hard work was worth it. My dedication and passion for the sport means something."

Dunlap first played basketball as a 5-year-old growing up in Lompoc at the rec center in town. She credits Pamela Coffey with getting her into the game.

"She gave me the tools at a very young age not only for basketball, but also the tools to believe in myself," Dunlap said of Coffey. "She was a huge influence for me and I'm grateful to her. I'm grateful to every coach I've had, good or bad."

Dunlap spent her first year of high school at Cabrillo and then transferred to local powerhouse St. Joseph for her final three years. During her three seasons at St. Joseph, Dunlap scored over 1,300 points and the 5-foot-8 guard averaged 23.7 points, 3.0 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game as a senior to earn the All-Area MVP award in 2013.

"I really want to thank my mom, Meagan Dunlap, for always believing in me and cheering louder than anyone in the stadium," Tatiana said. "My Nona, Bonnie Dunlap, who never missed a game. My grandfather, Gary Dunlap, who always pushed me to be better, and last but not least, my fiancée, Jazzmyn Davis, who put so much work into getting people to vote for me in this contest. I couldn’t have done it without them. I wish I could name everyone in my village who helped me in this basketball journey, but you know who you are. I love you guys."