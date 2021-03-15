Cabrillo football: Pandemic deepens challenges Conquistadores already face

It's not an ideal situation at Cabrillo, but a situation that has not turned away some of Cabrillo's top players. In fact, the challenges have only hardened them.

Cabrillo seniors Cade McNamee and Trey Robison are clear leaders. The duo is a prime example of what it takes to stick with Cabrillo football.

McNamee was Cabrillo's best player in 2019, making plays at defensive end and tight end. In 2021? McNamee is now expected to be the Conqs' quarterback and starting middle linebacker.

"I'm just proud of the way these guys have worked amid all the uncertainty with this whole season. These guys have done nothing but work," McNamee said Friday. "I'm happy to see this group healthy and working hard. In years past we've had bigger groups, but that doesn't mean that this group is any worse. This is a hard-working group."

McNamee, at 6-foot-4, says "I'm not a traditional quarterback, more of a runner. I'll just use my tight end skills I learned last year but will be under center."

McNamee says of the Conqs' new Wing-T offense: "Teams are not going to know what to do when they see us lining up. It's going to be confusing, a lot of misdirection and option."

At press time Monday, Cabrillo players were scheduled to undergo COVID-19 testing ahead of Friday's scheduled game at Dos Pueblos. Back in January and February, there were rumbles that some of the smaller Channel League programs were hesitant to go ahead with a spring varsity season due to participation numbers and other obstacles. Cabrillo has little margin for error with lower player turnout and any COVID-19 issues could dramatically derail its season.