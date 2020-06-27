Central Coast Classic: Arroyo Grande's 2014 playoff win over Lompoc that exacted some revenge

Arroyo Grande had four rushing touchdowns in the Eagles’ first win over the Braves since 2011 in this rivalry between two of the premier programs on the Central Coast.

Harrigan’s 22-yard scoring run in the third quarter was sandwiched around Joey De La Rosa’s 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Alex Cecchi’s three-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

VIDEO: Arroyo Grande downs Lompoc in CIF quarterfinal Arroyo Grande defeated Lompoc 28-3 Friday night and will play Paso Robles this Friday night in the CIFSS Northern Division semifinals at Doug …

Lompoc’s rushing attack had averaged well over 300 yards a game going into the playoffs. However, the Braves’ ground game never really recovered after play-making quarterback Terry Sims suffered a broken collarbone on the third play of Lompoc’s 38-28 home win over Camarillo in the first round.

Sims’ injury made it seven Lompoc starters down for the season at one time or another because of injury.

“Not to use that as an excuse, but not only did we have to move so much around with the injuries, but it put such a load on guys like (team rushing leader and defensive back) Derrick Portis having to play so much,” said Lompoc coach Andrew Jones.

“Arroyo Grande was just the better team tonight, though. They kicked our butt up front.”

The Eagles defense did have one shutout, in a 7-0 win at Ojai Nordhoff in the first round.