Central Coast Classic: St. Joseph's banner 2015-16 basketball season ended abruptly

When Fuller wasn't scoring, he was dishing off to teammates for baskets. The Knights, looking out of sync on offense, were 6-for-25 from the field.

"The first half, I think they wanted it more than we did," Sadaunykas said afterward.

The Knights led 13-9 early. Then the Vikings in general and Fuller in particular took apart their zone defense. Shane Williams made a scoop shot in the lane to put St. Bernard ahead 14-13, and the Knights saw no more of the lead.

With St. Joseph down 60-39 in the third, Walker shot the Knights back into contention. He made back-to-back 3s and the Knights, with the partisan home crowd roaring its approval, closed the third quarter with an 11-0 run and were within 60-50 when the fourth quarter started.

Sadaunykas missed an easy layup, one of four the Knights missed, in the early seconds of the fourth and that was pretty much it for St. Joseph's chances.

Julian Ross converted an old-fashioned three-point play to put the Vikings ahead 63-52, and the Knights came no closer than eight after that.

Ross and Fuller salted away the the win for the Vikings when they both made two free throws with less than a minute left.