Central Coast Classic: These officials were veterans in every sense of the word

On a chilly November evening in 2019, the officiating crew for the Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley football game prepared to step onto the Pioneer Valley gridiron for the opening kickoff.
All of them were veterans, in terms of officiating service and service to their country.
Six of the seven had lengthy terms of service in the nation's armed forces. The side judge, Bear McGill, was chairman of Paso Robles-based Honor Flight Central California.
That company's stated mission "is to safely fly our veterans to Washington D.C. to experience the Memorials that were built in their honor."
The company states that it is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that receives no government funding.
In fact, "We just flew a group of veterans out to D.C.," McGill said shortly before kickoff.
Instead of wearing customary striped officials shirts, the officials Friday night donned solid blue shirts, with the insignia of the stars on the American flag on one sleeve and the insignia with the stripes on the flag on the other.
The line judge for the Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley game was Greg Rodriguez. The referee was Bob Rollins. The head linesman was Ron Jacobs.
The field judge was Aaron Day. The back judge was Rick Sherwood. The umpire was David Andrade.
All seven officials came in with a lot of experience, working on various officiating crews. They had just never officiated together on the SAME crew.
"This is our first time working together," Rollins, a former command sergeant in the Army who retired after serving 27 years and on various theaters in the field of battle, said moments before kickoff in front of a capacity crowd.
"Mike Ostini assigned us to work together for this one." Ostini, a veteran official himself, is the assigner for the Los Padres Officials Association.
Andrade served in the Army and did tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan as a civilian contractor. Rodriguez served in the Marine Corps and did a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1973 and '74.
Sherwood served in the Navy as a Second Class E5 Petty Officer during which time, he said, he took part in eight Trident deterrent patrols.
Jacobs served in the Air Force and helped with security for Delta Force for the late former President George H.W. Bush.
Day served in the Army and did a tour of duty in the Kosovo air war in Bosnia during the Clinton Administration.
The players from both teams wore American flag insignia on their shoulder pads.
The crew was busy. There were approximately a dozen penalties in the game Santa Maria ultimately won 10-6, for the Saints' first win ever over a Panthers football team.
One penalty nullified a would-be Pioneer Valley touchdown pass.
In its first time together, the crew seemed in sync. There were no lengthy conferences to try to hash things out. Inquiring wide receivers promptly found out that yes, they were onside.
After the final whistle this group of officials hustled off the field, yet another job accomplished.
Tyler Williams: St. Joseph DB
Tyler Williams, DB
High School: St. Joseph
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170
Class: 2021
Offers (5):
- Cal Poly
- William & Mary
- Fordham
- Lehigh
- Bucknell
The Details
Williams is a very intriguing prospect who is starting to gain some momentum on the recruiting trail. The defensive back, who can also play some receiver, spent his sophomore season at Cabrillo before playing at St. Joseph last season and becoming an All-Area force at DB. Williams has height and a very wiry frame but can play physical with receivers before and after the catch. He's shown an ability to take on ball-carriers despite typically being the smaller man. He's increased his aggressiveness and it appeared that his confidence really started to spike as last season went along.
Even though his athleticism off the charts, he's shown good instincts, reading plays instead of just relying on his speed or size. He improved at staying in phase in coverage, but is really adept at recovering, though he won't want to rely on that against top-flight competition. Contributes in a big way on special teams.
Locked down Jalen McMillan in playoff game vs. Fresno Memorial. McMillan will play at Washington this fall.
This kid has a ton of athleticism and was on 'track' to have a big track season before everything came to a halt. Don't be surprised if he eventually picks up some Mountain West/other Group of Five offers.
Tyler Williams with another big play. The junior DB comes up with an INT on a jump ball. #sunnysidevsstjoe pic.twitter.com/gsVtukObGJ— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) November 9, 2019
Tyler Williams got the Knights going in the first half with his big INT returned to the Righetti 11. Set up the game’s first TD. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/JU1EyKqou2— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) November 2, 2019
Thomas Cole: San Luis Obispo OL/DL
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-7
Weight: 260
Class: 2021
Offers (21):
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Northwestern
- SMU
- Baylor
- UNLV
- UCLA
- Northern Arizona
- Iowa State
- Arizona
- Cal
- Michigan State
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- Yale
- Princeton
- Utah
- Colorado
- Oregon State
- Cal Poly
- Arizona State
The Details
Thomas Cole is a football recruit from San Luis Obispo High School. To be a little more specific, Cole is one of the most highly sought after football recruits in San Luis Obispo County history. Cole, who plays both DL and OL with the Tigers, projects as an offensive tackle at the next level. And it's looking like the class of 2021 standout can play at the next level just about where ever he wants. He currently has 21 offers including a slew of B1G 10 schools like Michigan, Michigan State and Northwestern. We don't see too many B1G offers around these parts.
Cole is one of the top offensive or defensive linemen in the entire Central Section. It's a shame he projects more as an OL in college because he's a monster on defense. He has that rare combination of power, athleticism and pure talent with a relentless motor. He looked like Nick or Joey Bosa against some of the Central Section competition this year.
But he certainly has the frame for an offensive tackle at 6-foot-7. So I wouldn't be worried about what side of the ball he plays on, with his combination of size, passion and skill, he'll be playing major college football on the biggest stage soon enough.
Cavin Ross: Lompoc, QB
High School: Lompoc
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180
Class: 2023
Offers (1):
William & Mary
The Details
Ross has plenty of time to perfect his craft after stepping in at QB as a freshman for the Braves. He more than held his own against older competition and he wasn't put in an easy spot. Playing for one of the most storied programs in the area with high expectations while taking over for a senior QB in Cameron Iribarren that was the Channel League's reigning Offensive Player of the Year.
Ross has a solid frame that should translate to the FBS or FCS level. His arm strength is average, but he possesses a quick release and is confident when he throws. He didn't have to read through too many progressions last year but had a solid grasp of the offense and hits his receivers in rhythm. His ball-handling is solid and he's good on play-fakes. The LHS coaching staff did a tremendous job putting Ross in good situations with lots of play-action to suck in defenses and allow Ross to hit receivers over the top. When Ross does have to look off a receiver or go to the second option he does a good job of hitting the right guy.
I will say this: Things are gonna be tough this coming season with the Braves moving to a league with the Oxnard schools and the Braves losing Leondre Coleman, Ryan Morgan and Oscar Tenorio. But Ross is certainly on the right track and has time to continue on this path toward major college football.
Deacon Hill: Santa Barbara QB
High School: Santa Barbara High
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Class: 2021
Offers (3):
Wisconsin (COMMITTED)
Kansas State
Nevada
The Details
Hill didn't hesitate to make his college commitment, picking Wisconsin before his junior season even started. I don't blame him either, with a B1G 10 offer being a big deal. Wisconsin isn't really regarded as a quarterback school, though I guess Russell Wilson counts in the Badgers' favor.
I'd wager Hill will eventually start for the Badgers. He has the ideal physical traits for major college football, especially in the B1G 10. He's all of 6-foot-4 and has clearly been working in the weight room, sporting a more athletic build in 2019.
Hill is a natural quarterback. With the ball in his hands he makes plays inside and outside the pocket, can work a second or third read open and can throw on the run. He's Santa Barbara County's most polished quarterback recruit in decades, coming from the same school as former NFL star Randall Cunningham.
Hill also has the intangibles needed to thrive at the position. He's cool, calm and collected. He captained his team to a CIF-SS championship game as the Dons came up just short.
It'll be fun seeing Hill going against Lompoc, Oxnard, Pacifica, Rio Mesa and Dos Pueblos in league games this year.
Darien Langley: St. Joseph WR
High School: St. Joseph
Height: 5-8
Weight: 150
Class: 2021
Offers (1):
- Army
The Details
Just get the ball in his hands and let him work. That's the best way to employ Darien Langley, who can lineup in the backfield, slot, out wide or on special teams to make a major impact on his team.
Langley finally landed his first offer in May, coming from Army, a program that could definitely make sure the ball is in Langley's hands with its triple-option flex offense. (Also, landing an offer from Army isn't easy with its rigorous entrance requirements, so big props to Langley for getting that).
Langley is one of the most explosive players in the area and should build upon his first two seasons on varsity this coming season. There will definitely be plenty of opportunities for Langley to lead the St. Joseph offense with the Knights losing their quarterback, top running back and several key receivers from a team that won the Mountain League title and made the D2 semifinals in the CIF Central Section a year ago.
Deville 'Joker' Dickerson: Lompoc DB
High School: Lompoc
Height: 5-10
Weight: 160
Class: 2022
Offers (1):
- William & Mary
The Details
Dickerson is a DB through-and-through. He's got swagger and can back it up with his play. 'Joker' was relentless in coverage, going up for jump balls or through receivers breaking up passes.
From his film, it looks like he's dialed in on every play. That's how he blocked four kicks and broke up 17 passes, intercepting three, last season. Just put on the St. Joseph game film to see that, where he got all three of his picks. He also blocked a kick.
Dickerson has all tools to be a next level DB. His technique advanced. His back-pedal is butter and he's super quick out of his breaks. He's almost always in phase. He will get beat here and there trying to break up a pass in the air instead of making a safer play on the ground. But, again, he's a sophomore playing like a senior.
As far as where his recruiting lies, it always comes down to the physical traits. He's undersized, but perhaps he'll grow a little bit more. He's already filled out quite a bit over the last year. I wouldn't be surprised to see him land some Mountain West offers eventually, but he should at least attract some top FCS programs before his senior season.
Carlton Brown III: Mission Prep TE/WR
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200
Class: 2021
Offers (9):
- Oregon State
- Fresno State
- Utah State
- UNLV
- San Diego State
- Nevada
- Liberty
- Cal Poly
- Utah
The Details
The first time I saw Carlton Brown was on the basketball court. And I thought he was a very good basketball player. But, now, it's clear his future lies on the football field.
Brown has a very rare combination of skills. Playing against some of the smaller schools Mission Prep played last year, Brown at times looked like Mike Evans, when he's split out wide, or George Kittle, as an in-line tight end. Brown even lined up as an edge rusher on the D-Line.
Now, as a basketball player who's also a tight end/receiver hybrid, you wouldn't be surprised to see Brown as a finesse player. But he is not. He's shown an appetite for cracking down on smaller defenders, pushing tiny DBs 5 or 10 yards down field. Again, he's also played some D-end, and he gets after it there, too.
Watch his film. It's really good. He's physical. He's aggressive. And it's easy to see how he had nine offers with a couple Pac-12 schools thrown in there.
Now, I will say I want to see him against some of the better competition in the Central Section and around the Central Coast and how he holds up. Mission Prep, still transitioning from 8-man in 2018, didn't play the toughest schedule a year ago. Clearly Utah and San Diego State and Nevada, have no problem with that. But, a player like Brown, at 6-foot-6, has a big advantage against players from schools like Greenfield or Mira Monte.
Mission Prep's toughest opponents in 2020 are likely Nipomo, Atascadero and Central Valley Christian.
Assani Berkeley: Mission Prep WR
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180
Class: 2021
Offers (4):
- Cal Poly
- San Jose State
- UC Davis
- UNLV
The Details
Like his teammate Carlton Brown, Berkeley is another very good basketball player who figures to play college football. Berkeley hasn't received the same type of offers as Brown, with two Big Sky teams and two Mountain West teams after him, but I bet we'll see his recruiting really take off in the next six months or so.
Berkeley absolutely nails the eyeball test. He looks like a DI receiver. He's a bit raw in his route-running ability, but he has off-the-charts athleticism and ideal size. He's listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. He's probably one of the best basketball players in the area with a knack to get to the rim and can easily finish off drives with two- or one-handed dunks.
Berkeley is a highly-competitive athlete. I've seen on the basketball court stuff shots and go after opponents. It appears that mind-set transfer to the gridiron.
In addition to his role as a receiver, Berkeley plays some defense as Mission Prep has lined him up as a cornerback, but he has the size to play safety at the next level if he needs to. But receiver seems to be his No. 1 position.
Berkeley has shown solid hands and an ability to catch jump balls or stretch out for an under-thrown pass. He's also really good with the ball in his hands, returning kicks or picking up yards after the catch. His running style is incredibly smooth. He's a little high in his route running and his routes are somewhat round, but with the ball in his hands he just glides up the field and is very difficult to track down in space.
Again, I see his recruiting really taking off here in the very near future with some of the middle-of-the-pack Pac-12 schools jumping in, with his ideal size and physical ability drawing more schools in.
Christian Jones: San Luis Obispo OL
Christian Jones, OL
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-9
Weight: 295
Class: 2021
Offers (1):
- San Jose State
The Details
It's the oldest adage in football: You can't teach size.
And Christian Jones has a lot of it. Hell, he has all of it.
He's every bit of 6-foot-9 and around 300 pounds. Jones looks a bit raw and new to the game, but obviously has all the physical tools offensive tackles need. (He has a 7-foot wingspan).
Jones will likely take a time to grow into the position further and once he gets to the DI level take a couple years to really be able to compete for a starting spot.
But there's certainly some there there.
He has really light, quick feet. He does have a tendency to overpower smaller defenders and not use his technique, which is what he'll mostly see playing Central Coast opponents. Sometimes his heights works against him, at a legit 6-foot-9, but if he continues on the pace he has been the last 12 months he has the potential to land some major college offers.
Again, it's a cliche but Jones has a huge advantage with his size and length in terms of recruiting and development. You can't coach that type of size.
It Jones' flips the switch and shows immediate development, watch out, because this guy already has NFL size.
