CIF cancels high school season: "(We) do not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue"

In a statement that was likely widely expected, CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti made it official Friday.
In a news release issued from the CIF state office in Sacramento, Nocetti announced that the rest of the CIF spring season statewide has been cancelled.
“Based on the recent statements issued by Governor (Gavin) Newsom and State Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond, regarding schools turning to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue.
“As such, in consultation today with the ten Section Commissioners, the decision has been made to cancel all Spring Regional, and State Championship events.
“We understand this is disappointing for everyone involved in education-based athletics and empathize with our student athletes and all who are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“As always, our top priority is everyone’s ongoing health and safety during this challenging time, and we all look forward to the day education-based athletics resumes.”
The final spring sports game in the area ended as Valley Christian Academy routed Coastal Christian in a Coast Valley League game on March 13.
The ruling from the CIF commissioners ends the sports seasons for the area's CIF Central Section and Southern Section teams. The spring sports include baseball, softball, boys golf, swimming and diving, cheer, boys tennis, track and field for both boys and girls and boys volleyball.
Rob Wigod, the CIF Southern Section commissioner, released a statement Friday afternoon.
"Today, the CIF State Oﬃce, in coordination with the 10 CIF Sections around the state, made the incredibly diﬃcult decision to cancel the spring sports championships at the state and section levels," Wigod said. "In arriving at this decision, I know that my colleagues and I thought of our student-athletes first, as in everything we do and our entire organization does, each and every day. The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our highest priority, and it is with that in mind that we did what we believed we had to do, not only for them, but for all our stakeholders.
"These are unprecedented times for all of us and the most difficult situation I have faced in my 20 years working for the CIF Southern Section office."
