CIF to decide by July 20 if fall sports season will go on as scheduled

The California Interscholastic Federation will decide by July 20 if the fall sports season will continue as scheduled.
The organization's state office made the announcement Friday after the office and 10 section commissioners met for three days culminating Friday.
"As our member schools begin planning for the reopening of school, the CIF, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, will be determining by July 20 if Fall sports will continue as currently scheduled," the announcement said.
"The CIF is prepared to offer alternative calendars if it is determined by July 20 that Fall sports may not start as scheduled due to ongoing public health and safety concerns."
One possible option is moving the fall sports season, or at least the football season, to January.
Schools closed statewide in mid-March and the CIF state office announced on April 3 that all spring sports post-season events were cancelled.
The last sports events on the Central Coast took place May 13.
School districts will have the ability to determine when sports-related activities resume at their respective sites. Districts have acknowledged, though, that their decisions will likely be guided by recommendations from the CIF office. Nearly all Santa Maria Valley schools and every San Luis Obispo County school is in the CIF Central Section. Lompoc Valley Schools and Santa Ynez have remained in the CIF Southern Section, as has Valley Christian Academy.
“The message I want to convey to all of you is that we are totally committed to having fall, winter and spring sports during the 2020-2021 school year,” Wigod said. “I want to remind you that the decisions to reopen our schools, and subsequently bring back athletic programs after they have started their academic year, will be made entirely by each local Superintendent/School Board from a public school district or each private school Head of School/School Board who have the authority to make those decisions.
“I am sure they will follow the recommendations of state and local health authorities in arriving at the decisions that are in the best interests of their students and school communities.”
The high school football season is currently slated to begin Friday, Aug. 21. According to the current CIF Central Section Season of Sport, football practices can begin July 27.
In all fall sports, the first scrimmage can take place Aug. 14. The first contests for all sports, except girls volleyball, can take place Aug. 20.
The first girls volleyball match can take place Aug. 17.
The CIF announced what it said are two COVID-19-related waivers.
One is a physical examination waiver. The waiver states that governing boards of school districts and private schools "may elect to provide a one-time, temporary waiver of Bylaw 503.G. The waiver will allow the student-athlete to participate in athletics for a maximum of thirty (30) calendar days from their school's first day of practice in that sport."
The waiver applies only to CIF-sanctioned 2020 fall sports.
The other is a financial hardship waiver allowing a student-athlete to transfer to a new school without having to sit out part of the season under certain conditions.
Part of that waiver states, "...a waiver of Bylaw 207 may be granted for a student who transfers to a new school during the first semester of the 2020-21 school year when there is a demonstrated and verifiable hardship condition due to financial difficulties."
The CIF office also stated the academic eligibility requirement will remain in place. Students must maintain a 2.0 grade-point average and carry 20 passing units to remain eligible to compete in CIF events.
The newly-released CIF guidelines for returning to sport activities states athletes must be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. Another new guidelines is ensuring that water bottles are not shared during activities. Athletes must bring their own water bottles. There will be no water troughs or water stations during training sessions.
The CIF is mandating that athletic balls not be shared. For instance, footballs are not to be passed between teammates as long as social distancing guidelines are in place.
The CIF stated in its guidelines regarding football that "a player should not participate in drills with a single ball that will be handed off or passed to other teammates. Contact with other players is not allowed, and there should be no sharing of tackling dummies/donuts/sleds. Protective equipment prohibited."
These rules remain in effect unless local county guidelines permit otherwise.
Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history
With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going through our archives searching for photos and stories highlighting some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades.
You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership.
Steven Spadarotto caught 22 passes in 2014. Well, to be more precise, Spadarotto caught 22 passes on one night in 2014. Yes, the Righetti wide…
Central Coast Classic: Hancock College softball star Zaiden Bakke's family was jolted by 2018 Camp Fire
A few weeks after the deadliest fire in the United States in a century, and the deadliest in California history, the 2018 Camp Fire, Hancock C…
Justine Roland and Mariah Cooks had a lot of big nights together when they played for the Righetti girls basketball team. One particularly big…
When John Iribarren walked off the Righetti High School gridiron on a Thursday afternoon in late October of last year, he was unsure if his 59…
The score was tied at the 2:34 mark of the second overtime period of this 2017 title game when Santa Ynez freshman Emily Cunningham uncorked a…
For the third consecutive time, the Arroyo Grande girls water polo team was involved in a tight CIF Southern Section Division 4 championship g…
Cameron Walker had at least the most decorated career a Righetti High School basketball player has ever had. Walker was all-everything before …
The St. Joseph boys basketball team was riding high in 2016. Then along came No. 4 Playa del Rey St. Bernard and their dynamic senior point gu…
Six games in, the Santa Maria High School football team's 2017 season wasn't going very well. After a solid 2-1 start, the Saints had lost thr…
St. Joseph launched 36 shots in the 2011 Division 3 championship game of the CIF State Girls Basketball Tournament at Power Balance Pavilion i…
He was an All-Western State conference point guard during his freshman season, and Shane Carney’s Hancock College basketball career was rollin…
To get to the state capital to play for a state championship in 2011, the St. Joseph girls basketball team first had to get past the team that…
Central Coast Classic: St. Joseph girls win tight regional semi at Orange Lutheran en route to state title in 2011
The 2011 St. Joseph girls basketball team had state title aspirations. To get to the state title game, however, the Knights had to get to the …
Central Coast Classic: Righetti baseball wasn't sure what to expect after moving to the Central Section last season. They found out they certainly belonged in the top division.
The Righetti baseball team’s first playoff game in the CIF Central Section, in 2019, was a success. It was a success because Ryan Delgado gues…
As Santa Ynez doubles players Bianca Capasso and Kylie Petersen we’re waking off the court following a well-earned 6-4 win to complete a three…
Santa Maria High School boys soccer coach Al Garcia made his players a deal in 2005. Win a CIF Southern Section divisional championship and he…
The Hancock College men’s basketball team won the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Tournament in 1974. The Bull…
Hard-throwing Righetti senior right-hander Katie Chenault was the Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP in 2013, and she showed all of that when her …
Central Coast Classic: Santa Maria football's thrilling road win at South El Monte in CIF semifinals
In 2017, a Santa Maria football team qualified for a sectional divisional championship football game for the first time this century. To get t…
Current professional marathoner Jordan Hasay had a lot of huge moments when she ran for Mission College Prep High School. One of the biggest f…
As time was winding down in this 2001 third-round California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Cal playoff game at Hanco…
On July 5, 2011, the Cassidys formally adopted two biologically unrelated youngsters in Ethiopia who would eventually become Leza and Hosanna …
Bidding to become the first Santa Maria football team ever to beat a Pioneer Valley squad, the Saints held a slight third-quarter lead in this…
In order for the Hancock College football team to earn its second consecutive bowl win, all Bulldogs quarterback Matt Garcia had to do was lit…
The Lompoc Braves went 1-9 in 2009, playing in the tough PAC 7 League with the big schools in the area under legendary coach Robin Luken.
Santa Ynez High School had fielded many fine baseball teams before 2014 — and the the last time a Santa Ynez baseball team had made it to a se…
Righetti senior right-hander Matt Sauer had an ERA of just over 1 going into this 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal, and it figur…
The Saints ended a major drought in 2017. For the first time in 60 years, Santa Maria High School captured a baseball championship.
It really was all about the finish for veteran Valley Christian Academy coach Stan Bickley's girls basketball team when they played for the CI…
Jeff McNeil played in the All-Star Game Tuesday night. Yes. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. The Midsummer Classic. He went 0-for-1 in t…
There are many debates to be had on things concerning the Central Coast. However, there's one topic that, frankly, is not up for discussion. T…
Mark. Brunell. The most successful NFL player from Santa Maria.
From the Vault: Remembering Danny Duffy's days at Cabrillo and his journey all the way to the majors
The Kansas City Royals will kick off their 2019 season a week from today with a home set against the Chicago White Sox. For the first time si…
If you grew up or lived in Santa Maria any time from the 1980s through the early 2000s you were more than likely aware that MLB star Robin Ven…
Player of the Decade: We're looking for the top player of the last 10 seasons
The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa Barbara County and South San Luis Obispo County over the last 10 seasons of high school ball.
See who our nominees are thus far.
Anyone who flips on Toa Taua's freshman highlight tape at Lompoc High will see a No. 35 in blue that does not look or play like a freshman. F…
Russ Edwards coached Matt Albright during the quarterback's two seasons on the varsity level at Nipomo High.
Player of the Decade: A look back at Fenton Will's stellar career in the middle of St. Joseph's defense
Fenton Will was a highly-skilled football player during his days at St. Joseph.
Nick Kimball put together one of the most spectacular seasons by a wide receiver in Central Coast history in 2014.
Bradley Mickey led Arroyo Grande in receiving yards in 2015.
Every once in a while, a special type of player comes around.
The physical tailback known for his punishing running style once declared himself the 'YAC President' during his days at Lompoc High. He made …
In a lineup of the area's top football players of the past decade, Blake Truhitte will certainly stand out.
Player of the Decade: Ainuu Taua, our second nominee, dominated opposing offenses at a level rarely seen
Dominance on a football field is, at times, hard to see.
Tom Goossen, who coached Arroyo Grande's football team to a CIF Southern Section title in 2011, once said Seth Jacobs would probably be his te…
Senior Spotlight Series: Profiles of area nominees for Athlete of the Year and Student Athlete of the Year
Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The athletes featured here were their school's nominee for Athlete of the Year or Student Athlete of the Year for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table's end-of-year banquet that has been canceled due to the outbreak.
Senior Spotlight: Pioneer Valley track and field standout Lauren Carandang set on attending UC San Diego before heading to medical school
Pioneer Valley High School senior Lauren Carandang had known for awhile that she would continue her education at either UC Berkeley or UC San …
UC Santa Barbara or UC Irvine? That was the decision Santa Maria High School senior Doris Nogales felt she had to make as far as where to cont…
The Nipomo High School Female Senior Athlete of the Year will not have to commute far for the next stop in her respective academic and athleti…
Senior Spotlight: After a string of bad luck, Jake Steels re-tools in the classroom, will attend Fresno State
Jake Steels seemed headed for an all-everything 2020 senior sports school year at Righetti High School.
Ayziah Simmons burst on to the Lompoc High School soccer scene as a freshman and quickly became a rising star. Trouble was, she was putting so…
Sophomore spotlight: Izzie Fraire sees final season at Hancock College upended by coronavirus pandemic
Swimming has been a big part of Hancock College sophomore Izzie Fraire’s life since she was a child. “I’ve been part of the Santa Maria Swim C…
Senior Spotlight: Inspired by an episode of Grey's Anatomy, St. Joseph tennis standout decides to study biology at UCSB
St. Joseph senior Janelle Brickey was all set to major in pre-earth science at UC Santa Barbara. Then, while watching an episode of a hit TV s…
Ernesto Gomez was a four-year track runner at Pioneer Valley and a varsity runner the last two - though his senior season, as everyone else’s …
For Valley Christian Academy senior Kathryn Eiler, there is a lot to like about Patrick Henry College. As far as Eiler is concerned, there is …
Since he was a fourth grader at Fairlawn Elementary School in Santa Maria, competitive running has been a big part of Jedric Callado's life. N…
Senior Spotlight: Lompoc soccer and volleyball standout Amy Bommersbach to follow in parents' footsteps
“The apple doesn’t fall from the tree,” may sound like a cliche, but Lompoc High School senior Amy Bommersbach has made her career choice beca…
After an illustrious high school aquatics career, “I will be playing (NCAA) Division I water polo,” said Santa Ynez senior Henry Allen.
Senior Spotlight: Christian Morin, with a big assist from his dad, thrived as a student, athlete at Pioneer Valley
Christian Morin carries at 3.96 GPA at Pioneer Valley. He played "the big three" football, basketball and baseball, during his time there.
Most successful athletes have at least one thing in common — remarkable peripheral vision. Cabrillo High School senior Antoinette Terrones has…
William Jin was a mainstay for an Orcutt Academy boys tennis team that made it to the CIF Central Section divisional semifinals last year and …
Senior Spotlight: Cabrillo's Jeremy Hicks may not be done with basketball just yet as he prepares to head to Azusa Pacific
Azusa Pacific, Jeremy Hicks decided, has several things going for it. Thus, that is where the Cabrillo High School senior Male Scholar Athlete…
Before his high school career at Santa Maria High School started, current SMHS senior Gilberto Mora set three goals for himself.
Cal Poly has a sound reputation as an agricultural school. Orcutt Academy senior Karli Lundberg hopes to go into the agricultural field. She a…
When it came down to where she will continue her education and athletic career, Santa Ynez High School senior Quincy Valle was in decision-mak…
Senior Spotlight: St. Joseph's Richard Gonzalez caps off big senior wrestling season with state tournament appearance
St. Joseph senior Richard Gonzalez made sure his final high school year of wrestling would be his most fruitful one. The four-year high school…
As far as where to go to continue his education, Lompoc High School senior Oscar Rojas figured Yale had an unbeatable combination. “Ever since…
After playing four years of baseball at St. Joseph High School, the last two (well, counting a truncated senior season) on the varsity, Aden A…
Senior Spotlight: After successful basketball and volleyball career at Cabrillo, Morgan McIntyre embarks on journey to become educator
Cabrillo High School senior Morgan McIntyre carries a 4.20 GPA, and she was accepted into every college she applied to. She was all set to con…
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!