Claire Tuggle, one of the top young swimmers in the nation, joins Central Coast swim scene

The list of events in which Santa Maria Swim Club member Claire Tuggle did NOT qualify for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials was a short one.

“I think there were only two events in which she didn’t qualify,” said SMSC coach Mike Ashmore, who is also the head of the organization.

“My best event is the 200 (meters) freestyle,” said Tuggle. “My personal best is 1 minute, 58.2 seconds.

“When we got (to the Trials), Mike and I were going to look things over and decide what events I was going to do.”

The Trials never took place. The 2020 Olympic Swim Trials was one of a raft of events that were postponed or cancelled in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was pretty disappointing for sure, because my whole swimming (training plan) was geared around 2020,” said Tuggle.

However, “It was a pretty tough year swimming for me in 2020.”

She was just coming off a December move to the area from Clovis, with her family, in the first part of 2020 when schools statewide closed in March because of the pandemic.

All of the area pools soon closed as well. Thus, “It’s best that I get another year of swimming under my belt,” before the Trials, which have tentatively been re-scheduled for 2021, said Tuggle.

Tuggle, who committed to swim for the University of Virginia last month, won the girls 500 freestyle and finished second in the 200 free at the 2019 CIF State Meet when she was a freshman at Clovis North High School.

She and her family moved to the Central Coast the day after Christmas that year. Ashmore said his club had been acquainted with the Tuggles before their move to the area, since the family would sometimes visit when they came to the area for club swimming meets at Paul Nelson Pool.