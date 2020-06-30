Cleared for takeoff: Cabrillo and Lompoc athletes set to return to campus July 6, with tight restrictions

The schools will also not provide water for athletes, so each student is required to bring their own water to practice. No spectators will be allowed at practices.

West said, “Everything we’re doing is with guidance from the CIF and the county health department, and what they’re doing is in accordance with the CDC.”

Cabrillo's athletic director said he’s been coordinating the LUSD return plan with Terrones and pupil support coordinator Paul Bommersbach, who was Lompoc High's principal from 2012 until this spring.

“Paul and Claudia have been great,” said West.

West said he has been in communication with parents.

“We’re hoping phase one will last two weeks but with the way this pandemic has been going, who knows?“ West said athletes from girls tennis, girls golf and boys volleyball programs and winter sports teams, along with incoming freshmen, will be included in phase two of the return program.

“This is new to all of us. We want to do this right so we don’t have to wind up having to pull back.”