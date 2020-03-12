Coronavirus impacting athletics in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

"No swim meet at A.G. today," Edwards said in a message to the Times. "No stunt (cheer) at SLO. Currently we will still play baseball, softball, tennis and volleyball."

Later, Nipomo's home non-league baseball game against Righetti was canceled because SMJUHSD is suspending all athletic activities.

Nipomo's and Arroyo Grande's league schedules will be in flux as the schools are in the same league as SMJUHSD schools.

"As of right now, Lucia Mar and Arroyo Grande athletics are following Gov. Newsom's advice to not partake in anything with a large group of 250 or more," Field said. "We canceled, starting today through the rest of this week, anything that would put any of our teams in that position.

"The only thing we have left is a golf match that will have maybe 30 people."

Cabrillo High athletic director Gary West said in a message to the Times at 11 a.m. Thursday: "As of now, we are status quo. I'm sure it's not far away though."