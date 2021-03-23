COVID-19 testing requirement to continue for high school football, water polo teams

After the first week of a unique spring football season, schools are running into what could be a COVID-19 testing quagmire.

Last month, the California Department of Public Health ruled that certain high-contact sports programs could resume this school year. Players and coaches from football, water polo and rugby teams would have to undergo weekly testing if their county had an adjusted case rate between 7 and 14, the CDPH guidelines stated.

If the county's case rate dropped below 7, testing would no longer be required.

On Monday night, Santa Barbara County's public health department released a new health order which supersedes that state requirement. The county is now requiring high-contact sports, like water polo and football, to test throughout the season, no matter the case rate.

Teams began testing last week as the county's adjusted case rate was above 7. The testing discovered outbreaks in various programs, with Righetti and Pioneer Valley having to cancel or postpone their scheduled football games due to outbreaks. The San Marcos-Santa Barbara football game was also called off due to cases within the San Marcos program.

The Righetti girls varsity water polo program was placed in quarantine.

These outbreaks were enough justification for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to require programs to test even though the county's adjusted case rate was updated to 5.4 on Tuesday.

When contacted Tuesday, the county's health officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg, said in an emailed response that the decision requiring testing no matter the case rate was made with student safety in mind.