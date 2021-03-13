Cross country: Lompoc, Cabrillo split dual

The Lompoc and Cabrillo varsity teams split two meets at Cabrillo High School Saturday.

The Lompoc girls won with 18 points. The Cabrillo girls did not have enough runners for a team score. The Cabrillo boys defeated Lompoc 24-35.

Lompoc’s Mallory Branum led a 1-through-4 finish for the Braves in the varsity girls race. Branum won the three-mile race in 22 minutes, 32.74 seconds. Branum won by nearly a minute.

Lauren Jansen, Hannah Brooks and Brenda Lerena finished second-through-fourth for the Braves. Cabrillo’s Gabriella Nelson rounded out the top five.

Andres Lerena of Lompoc edged Cabrillo’s Kaden Jones in the boys race, winning in 17:02.70. Jones was the runner-up in 17:03.39.

Jacob Hinshaw and Tyler Johnson helped the Conquistadores wrap up the win by finishing third and fourth respectively. Paul Lawver of Lompoc rounded out the top five.

Lompoc’s Eduardo Carvahal won the two mile boys junior varsity race in 13:34.45. The Braves scored a perfect 15 points. The Conqs did not have enough runners to score.

College basketball

Hancock men, women lose at Bakersfield

The Allan Hancock College men dropped the first road test of its abbreviated spring season in a 58-48 loss at Bakersfield Friday.

The Renegades took the lead early and maintained the advantage throughout regulation while holding a slim five-point edge at halftime. The Bulldogs kept the contest close while battling through a physical second half but were unable to close the scoring gap before time expired.