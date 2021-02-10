Cuyama Valley basketball coach Michael Wilson dies at age 35

Tragedy has once again struck the Wilson family. The Cuyama Valley community is also reeling in pain.

Michael Wilson, a teacher and coach at Cuyama Joint Unified School District, died Sunday, Jan. 31.

Wilson coached both boys and girls basketball at Cuyama Valley High School. He also worked with nearly every grade at Cuyama's elementary and middle school.

Michael's father Donald Wilson was killed in a head-on accident on Highway 166 in September of 2006, driving back from a trip with students in Avila Beach. Donald Wilson was the principal at Cuyama Valley High School at the time. Both Donald and Michael Wilson graduated from Cuyama Valley High School.

Michael began teaching in Cuyama in 2010 and also spent time working at the Kaplan Group in Bakersfield. The family said Michael died while being medically transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. The school district confirmed he had been previously diagnosed with COVID-19.

Alfonso Gamino, the superintendent at Cuyama Unified, said Michael Wilson taught social studies in the seventh grade and also worked with nearly all students in the district in his physical education courses.

Wilson would commute daily from Bakersfield to Cuyama and would often travel to the Central Coast, either for games in Santa Maria against Valley Christian Academy or in Arroyo Grande against Coastal Christian. Wilson was born in Santa Maria and grew up in New Cuyama.

Gamino, who took his role in January of 2020, said Wilson had a certain ability to relate with students of any age.