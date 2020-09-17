Difference-maker: Lori Hollister took Arroyo Grande's tennis program to new heights

Coach Profile: Lori Hollister Coached AGHS to two CIF titles

Won boys CIF and girls CIF titles in 2013

Named Coach of the Year for boys and girls

Girls team won nine straight league titles

Played tennis, softball at Cabrillo

Won CIF softball title at CHS

If Arroyo Grande was playing, Lori Hollister was calling.

Like clockwork, Hollister, who spent more than a decade coaching girls and boys tennis at Arroyo Grande High School, would phone the local newspapers with her team's results each time her team played.

And, just about every time, Hollister would have good news to report.

Hollister built a dominant AGHS tennis program that won multiple CIF Southern Section titles and sustained league dominance before stepping down last year. She coached the Eagles to their only CIF tennis championships in a remarkable run in 2013.

The Eagles boys team won its first and only CIF Southern Section team championship in the spring of 2013, led by Sean Hollister, Lori's son, and Eli Whittle, two standouts in singles. The Eagles beat rival San Luis Obispo 13-5 in that final.

Hollister then helped the Eagles girls team to its first CIF-SS title later that year, in a wild win over Vista Murrieta, a match decided by just three games.

Hollister was named the State Boys Tennis Coach of the Year in 2015. She was also named the Girls Southern Coach of the Year after helping the Eagles' girls to its CIF title.