Difference-makers: Bob Boyer left lasting impact at Cabrillo

"As Bob and I stepped down from the podium to walk back to our table, the applause and screaming and yelling for Bob was incredible," Bob Lawrence said. "I'll never forget, as we're walking back, he puts his arm around me and screams into my ear, "They're standing for me, they're standing for me."

Lawrence and Boyer both helped develop the swimming and water polo programs at Cabrillo.

“He and I created an aquatics powerhouse at Cabrillo,” Lawrence said.

Boyer was posthumously inducted into the Cabrillo Hall of Fame in 2016. Lawrence was inducted into the Cabrillo Hall of Fame in 2017.

“We have people here at Lompoc, in classified, teachers and others, who have worked at both schools,” former Lompoc athletic director Don Cross told former Record reporter Brad Memberto shortly after Boyer died in 2013. “He was always very supportive of my program, he told me that was his role — to be in my corner.”

Boyer's story of coaching and teaching is highlighted by the Lompoc Record and Santa Maria Times as part of its 'Difference-makers' series, which aims to commemorate community members who have left a lasting impact on area athletics.

