Double-event Olympic qualifier Parker Reynolds carries on even as pools close

If he qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics, "If things (concerning COVID-19) are going the way they are now a week out from the start (of the Games), and they held them as scheduled, no, I would not feel comfortable going," said Reynolds. "But I would go.

"I would feel more comfortable with (the International Olympic Committee) postponing (the Games) until 2021."

That, Ashmore said, is the direction the IOC might take, though he said that was not at all certain. On Friday, the head of USA Swimming, Tim Hinchey, urged the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to push for a 12-month postponement of the Tokyo Games.

The 2020 Summer Games are currently scheduled to take place July 24-Aug. 9 in Tokyo. The Olympic swim trials are slated for June 21-28 in Omaha.

"It's probably not realistic to hold (the Games) as scheduled," said Ashmore.

"Maybe not a cancellation, but postponing the Games until 2021 would be the most realistic to me, I think. I suspect we'll get Olympic news sometime soon. Postponing the Games until 2021 would give people more time after all this is over, and an announcement soon would relieve the anxiety the athletes are feeling."