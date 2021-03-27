Football: Ast, Redell help power Santa Ynez offense in win over Santa Barbara

Expectations for a Santa Ynez win Friday night may have been low for some.

The Pirates were coming off a 24-7 season-opening loss to Channel League behemoth Lompoc.

They were hosting Santa Barbara, the reigning Channel League champions and CIF Southern Section runner-up in Division 8 from 2019. The Dons feature Deacon Hill, one of the most coveted quarterback recruits the area has ever seen and a Wisconsin signee.

But, those with some insight on the Santa Ynez team felt the Pirates had a chance.

They were right.

Santa Ynez welcomed the Dons to Pirate Stadium and sent them back to Santa Barbara after a 46-28 beating.

Though they opened the season with that loss to Lompoc, the Pirates have a deep, talented program with considerable experience.

Coach Josh McClurg said before the season that his participation hadn't waned and the team rarely took any time off while the season was constantly being delayed.

That showed Friday night in the Pirates' win.

Logan Ast, one of those experienced seniors, had one of the top individual performances the program has seen in awhile.

Ast piled up 163 yards rushing on 23 carries with 121 yards receiving on eight catches. He scored four times on the ground.

Bennett Redell, yet another one of the Pirate seniors, had a big bounce-back game, completing 20-of-32 passes for 280 yards and three scores.

Senior Camron Prendergast had four catches for 35 yards and two touchdowns.

McClurg said the difference in results from this week to last was mainly derived from the Pirates having a game under their belts.