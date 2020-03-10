Football: Cabrillo High has found its next head coach

"I said at the time I was not going to get the first guy, I was going to get the best possible coach we could find," West said. "There were two rounds of interviews. Our principal (Isidro Carrasco) and I flew out to Tennessee for a national coaches conference and spoke to about 10 coaches out there. We had four guys locally that had applied for that position and we interviewed a couple of them.

"Andy kind of dropped into my lap at the last minute. He was recommended to me, I contacted him, we spoke and got him an interview."

West, who says he's not religious, admitted he felt there was divine intervention in this hiring.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm not a religious man, but I know the man upstairs has had his hand in this the whole time," West said. "It all came to be at the 11th hour, so to speak."

West feels his patient approach to his first big hire in his first year as Cabrillo's athletic director has paid off with the hiring of Guyader.