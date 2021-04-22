Football season marches on for some teams as others have wrapped up spring campaigns

League titles have been decided and, with no playoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the majority of area teams have wrapped up their spring football seasons.

Lompoc went unbeaten and wrapped up the Channel League title last week.

At the same time, St. Joseph cruised to a perfect 5-0 season and the Mountain League championship.

Nipomo, meanwhile, won its fourth straight game last Friday to clinch the Ocean League title with a 4-1 record.

So, the season is over, right? Not quite.

Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley, for instance, still have games to play.

Righetti (2-1) at Arroyo Grande (2-3), 7 p.m.

Righetti suffered its first loss of the spring last week to St. Joseph, falling 24-0 in the game known as the Battle for the Shield.

While St. Joseph celebrated retaining the shield trophy for the sixth straight time, Righetti had to turn its attention to its next game: At Arroyo Grande Friday night.

"Ever since I was a little boy, Arroyo Grande has been an excellent program and a football team that you better prepare your (butt) off for and that's exactly what we plan on doing," Righetti coach Tony Payne said after the St. Joseph game. "We'll watch some film, game plan and come back tough as always."

The Warriors' spring season was delayed two weeks when the team went into quarantine last month. Righetti now has the game at A.G. and a road game at Templeton April 30 on its schedule.

Though the league championship has been decided and there won't be a postseason, there's still plenty to play for. Coaches are trying to get as much practice time and game experience as possible in hopes of building up momentum into the fall season that's right around the corner.