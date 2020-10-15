A rare feat: Travis Vreeland had three straight 100-plus tackle seasons at Santa Ynez

Player Profile: Travis Vreeland Santa Ynez LB/TE (2015-17) Record 100 tackles in 3 straight seasons

Averaged over 10 tackles a game for career

Also caught 12 TDs in final two seasons

Recorded 25 tackles in single game vs. Lompoc

Finished career with 336 total tackles

Travis Vreeland pulled off a rare feat during his Santa Ynez football career.

Vreeland, a three-year starter at linebacker, topped 100 total tackles in three straight seasons, doing so in 29 games from 2015 to 2017.

Vreeland recorded 109 tackles as a sophomore in 2015, then added 115 total tackles the following year before closing out his varsity career with a 106-tackle effort as a senior in 2017.

For his career, Vreeland compiled 336 total tackles, leading the Santa Ynez defense for much of his tenure. He didn't stop on that side of the ball -- Vreeland turned himself into a valuable offensive target as well.

After just catching one pass in his first varsity season, Vreeland caught 22 passes for 289 yards and five touchdowns as a junior in 2016.

The following year, as a senior in 2017, Vreeland upped his totals to 25 catches for 484 yards and seven more scores, averaging nearly 20 yards a catch. Not bad for a 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker who also was seen more as a blocking tight end.

One of Vreeland's most memorable games as a Pirate came in October of 2017. The unbeaten Pirates played at Lompoc and Vreeland finished the night with 25 total tackles in a 17-7 defeat, one of the toughest league games Lompoc played during its time in the Los Padres League. Vreeland also caught a team-high four passes for 56 yards that night.