After recovering from major leg injury, St. Joseph's Anthony Reynoso grateful for senior season

With little atmosphere and nearly none of the normal buzz that surrounds high school football during this odd spring season, some may struggle to find meaning in the games being played this year.

There are few fans. The typical flavors and smells from the oak pit barbecues are absent. Rowdy student sections are gone.

The contests have been downright subdued.

Anthony Reynoso, though, is having no trouble enjoying the experience. Not having a senior season, even if it's a unique one, would've been unthinkable for the St. Joseph fullback.

You see, Reynoso suffered a gruesome injury during his sophomore year in 2018.

During a game that year, an opponent jumped on Reynoso's back when he was running a route.

"I was on one leg and all the weight made my knee collapse outwards," Reynoso said. "I went to the hospital and they did X-rays and all that. Then they said I had to have surgery."

Reynoso can recite the damage like a seasoned medical professional. And it wasn't pretty.

"I fractured my growth plate and my femur," he says. "I had nerve damage on my peroneal nerve, so I had foot drop. I couldn't lift my foot up for about nine months."

Reynoso had no idea the extent of the injury initially.

"I thought I dislocated my knee because I felt it crack," he said. "That pain was kind of like a warm pain, it didn't hurt super bad — it wasn't excruciating. The part that really hurt was the nerve pain, it felt like someone was burning the skin right off of my leg. That was definitely the worst part."