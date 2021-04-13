After week off, Braves and Conqs set to wrap up football seasons Friday

At least both teams should be well-rested heading into Friday night's season finales.

Lompoc travels to Santa Barbara to wrap up its spring football season, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

At the same time, Cabrillo will host Santa Ynez in its second, and final, game of this unique campaign.

Neither team played last week, the first time in generations a senior class won't participate in the Big Game. Cabrillo's team was put into a 10-day quarantine on March 31 after a player tested positive for COVID-19. That situation ended up wiping out two games for Cabrillo.

Lompoc coach Andrew Jones held out hope a Big Game could still be played last Saturday or even Monday of this week, but Cabrillo felt it was best to move on and turn its focus toward the Santa Ynez game set for Friday.

"We have never not played the Conqs since they fielded a varsity team," Jones said last week. "This game has great interest in the Lompoc Valley and means the world to the athletes and their families."

Now, Cabrillo's game against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium, will mark just the second game of what was planned to be a five-game spring season for the Conqs. Cabrillo's only game so far this spring was the 9-7 home defeat to San Marcos. Cabrillo's quarantine also resulted in the loss of the Santa Barbara game scheduled for April 2.

Santa Barbara, Cabrillo's original opponent for April 2, opted to play Hueneme on April 1 and won 34-12.

The Dons have only played two games this spring, a 46-28 loss to Santa Ynez (3-1) and the win over Hueneme (2-2). They got a forfeit win over San Marcos (1-3) in what was supposed to be the season-opening game. The Santa Barbara-Dos Pueblos game was also canceled.