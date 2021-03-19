Arroyo Grande eases past Atascadero as football makes its return

Ultimately, Eagles junior Makai Puga ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns in his varsity debut, and Arroyo Grande beat the Greyhounds 33-21.

Arroyo Grande coach Mike Hartman said to reporters afterward that, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the game being played at all was a sort of win in itself.

Several Central Coast football teams that had been slated to play Friday night had to pull out because of virus concerns.

“The outcome was good for us but, and I’m sure (Atascadero coach Vic Cooper) would agree, just being able to play was great,” said Hartman.

“Last fall was the first one since the seventh grade that I wasn’t getting ready for football.”

After his big night, Puga said that, though for awhile he wasn’t sure he would be playing football in March, “I just kept putting in the work.”

As the weeks kept going past, “I was confident (the season) would come off,” said Puga.

Puga spent a lot of his night busting would-be tackles, but the first score of the night was a 59-yard breakaway run by Puga early in the second quarter.

As the first half went on, the Arroyo Grande offensive line found its groove, opening holes and helping the traditionally strong Eagles ground game rack up 334 yards.

“It was all (because of them),” Puga said, linking his success to his linemen’s blocking.

Danny McKinley ran for 99 yards, and a two-yard score in the third quarter for the Eagles. Hard-running Eagles freshman Thomas Herlihy went into the end zone from 12 yards out for a touchdown in the third quarter.