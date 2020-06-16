Central Coast Classic: Gil-Garcia's kick lifts Hancock to thrilling bowl win in 2018

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With his Hancock College football team leading 35-14 late in the third quarter of the 2018 American Championship Bowl, kicker Hector Gil-Garcia lined up for a 29-yard field goal try.

Not exactly a 10 on the difficulty scale. Especially considering the pressure-packed circumstances, not exactly a chip shot either.

The Santa Maria High School graduate’s try was good and, as things turned out, the Bulldogs badly needed those points. They hung on to beat San Bernardino Valley College 38-35 at Righetti High School for the Bulldogs’ first bowl win since 2011.

“Finally got one, Hancock center R.J. Grice said afterward. Grice played for the Hancock team that lost the 2017 American Championship Bowl 35-14 to Southwestern College at Santa Maria.

The Wolverines made a big rally after the Gil-Garcia field goal. At the 1:52 mark of the fourth quarter, Armando Herrera threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to DeJuan Moon, his second scoring strike to Moon in less than two minutes, to pull SBVC within 38-35.

The Wolverines celebrated when they recovered the ensuing onside kick. Trouble was, one of them fell on the football after the kick had gone nine yards instead of the required 10.