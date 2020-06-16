Central Coast Classic: Gil-Garcia's kick lifts Hancock to thrilling bowl win in 2018

With his Hancock College football team leading 35-14 late in the third quarter of the 2018 American Championship Bowl, kicker Hector Gil-Garcia lined up for a 29-yard field goal try.
Not exactly a 10 on the difficulty scale. Especially considering the pressure-packed circumstances, not exactly a chip shot either.
The Santa Maria High School graduate’s try was good and, as things turned out, the Bulldogs badly needed those points. They hung on to beat San Bernardino Valley College 38-35 at Righetti High School for the Bulldogs’ first bowl win since 2011.
“Finally got one, Hancock center R.J. Grice said afterward. Grice played for the Hancock team that lost the 2017 American Championship Bowl 35-14 to Southwestern College at Santa Maria.
The Wolverines made a big rally after the Gil-Garcia field goal. At the 1:52 mark of the fourth quarter, Armando Herrera threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to DeJuan Moon, his second scoring strike to Moon in less than two minutes, to pull SBVC within 38-35.
The Wolverines celebrated when they recovered the ensuing onside kick. Trouble was, one of them fell on the football after the kick had gone nine yards instead of the required 10.
Hancock’s ball - and ballgame. The Wolverines were out of timeouts.
Gil-Garcia kicked his eventual game winning field goal at the 1:01 mark of the third quarter. It was all Wolverines after that.
Kellen Pachot returned the ensuing kickoff after the Gil-Garcia field goal to the Hancock 4 and the Wolverines scored on the next play.
The Wolverines stopped the Bulldogs offense cold after the Gil-Garcia field goal and, after being contained all night, the Wolverines’ passing game started getting big chunks of yardage.
SBVC had to use all its timeouts in the process, though, so the Wolverines has none when they really needed them down the stretch.
Hancock built its lead thanks mainly to a strong offensive line, Southern California Football Association American Division regular season rushing leader Ryheem Skinner and big-play receiver Pierre Moudourou.
Skinner, a sophomore and the game MVP, rushed for 130 yards and two first-half touchdowns.
Moudourou, a 6-foot-3 freshman from Danbury, Connecticut and a relative newcomer to the team, caught two first-half touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Thomas Carr.
On one, a Wolverine tried to push Moudourou out of bounds at the SBVC 40. No go. Moudourou went in to complete a 75-yard scoring play.
On another, Moudourou stretched full out to haul in a 42-yard touchdown pass from Carr.
“I joined the team late, on Aug. 21,” said Moudourou. “After all season, I finally got a chance.”
The previous week, the Bulldogs threw to Moudourou for the first time all season. He responded by catching three touchdown passes.
Herrera was SBVC’s Player of the Game.
He wasn’t around to receive his post-game award because the Wolverines, probably wisely, skipped the post-game ceremony.
Ill will between the teams had been festering down the stretch, and there was a scrum between the teams afterward.
Some spectators ran onto the field, and it took game personnel several minutes to restore order. The Wolverines were eventually jeered off the field.
Carr eventually signed with Indiana State. Moudourou played at Monroe College in New York in 2019 then for Utah in 2020.
