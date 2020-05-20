Central Coast Classic: John Iribarren has called games for nearly 60 years

"It was hard to leave teaching and coaching there after doing it for so long," he said.

"I coached (current St. Joseph athletic director) Tom Mott and his brother, Billy, in baseball at Mission Prep," said Iribarren.

Iribarren has officiated football, baseball and basketball games for the past six decades. His body of work has been good enough that he was selected 15 times to work NCAA Division I football bowl games.

To get the honor, "I had to be No. 1 at my position, line judge," said Iribarren. "I had to work hard all year."

John Iribarren, no relation to Willie and Cameron Iribarren who distinguished themselves as football players for Lompoc High School, has been long-time Central Coast official Mike Ostini's mentor.

"John was my mentor when I broke in," said Ostini, himself a 43-year veteran as an official on the Central Coast, where he is the high school football officials assigner.

"Mike and I get to talk about the new officials who are coming up, the young guys who are getting ready (to work varsity games)," said Iribarren.

"It's a hard thing for young guys to make that commitment, but overall we have had a real good year."