Central Coast Classic: Lompoc's magical 2010 season ends with CIF championship

The late Brad Memberto, a longtime sports writer for the Santa Maria Times and Lompoc Record, covered most of Lompoc football's magical turnaround season in 2010.

He loved every minute of it.

The Lompoc Braves went 1-9 in 2009, playing in the tough PAC 7 League with the big schools in the area under legendary coach Robin Luken.

Lompoc graduate Andrew Jones, who won a CIF title at quarterback for the Braves in 2002, took over the varsity program as the Braves transitioned to the Los Padres League in 2010.

Memberto was on hand to see the final play of that remarkable season. And he documented what happened for the Times and Record.

"With two yards to go for a CIF football championship, South Torrance put the ball in the hands of their toughest running back, Eric Capacchione," Memberto wrote on Dec. 10, 2010. "As he made the turn towards the end zone, Lompoc linebacker Joseph Valla reached down deep and pulled the fullback down just short of the goal line.