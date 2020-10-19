Central Coast Classic: That time St. Joseph almost beat Lompoc in 2014

Lompoc started the fourth quarter trailing 23-17. Foster's kick return provided the final points of the night in the Braves' 24-23 win.

It looked like Lompoc was going to easily move to 8-0 on the season as the Braves opened the game by taking a 10-0 lead. A short Derrick Portis touchdown run, set up by Austin Hayes' 45-yard burst, gave the Braves a 7-0 advantage.

Lompoc's Joseph Osequeda then intercepted a pass from St. Joseph's Blake Jaeckels, resulting in Javier De La Cueva's 47-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead just three minutes into the game.

St. Joseph responded quickly, scoring on a 79-yard Jaeckels-to-Chris-Barganier touchdown catch-and-run.

According to Memberto, the Knights scored the next 13 points in the game to take a 20-10 in the first half. Two field goals were sandwiched around a Jaeckles touchdown.

St. Joseph gave Lompoc just enough time on the clock for Portis to score on a 24-yard screen pass at 1:09, capping a short four-play drive in which Lompoc quarterback Torey Sims scrambled to pass then took off running down the Lompoc sideline for a 47-yard gain.

No one scored in the third quarter until the Knights took the ball at the Lompoc 40 and drove to the Lompoc 3 in nine plays. Cuauhtemoc Martinez hit a 20-yard field goal on the last play of the third to make the score 23-17 St. Joseph. The Knights wouldn't score again.

After Foster's return, St. Joseph had a seven-play drive that ended when Lompoc's Corey Maxwell intercepted a pass at the Lompoc 40 and returned it to the St. Joseph 32. The Knights then had a fourth-and-11 at their own 37 but Jaeckels could only gain 10 yards, turning over the ball on downs to the Braves.

A big key to the victory was the Lompoc defense in the red zone, Memberto wrote. Citing the three St. Joseph drives that stalled at the Lompoc 9, 10 and 3 in which St. Joseph had to settle for field goals.

The Braves were able to then drain the clock and move to 8-0.

"Donny (Cross) and (Paul) Terrones, it was on them," Lompoc coach Andrew Jones told Memberto that night, crediting his two defensive coaches. "They got the stops, so they should get the credit.

"I'm fortunate as the head coach that I don't have to worry about the defensive part of the game, I can focus on special teams and offense."

Lompoc finished 11-1 on the season. St. Joseph went 7-5, winning their next three games before losing to Newbury Park in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

Lompoc rushed for 245 yards on 42 carries in that game, with Sims and Hayes topping 100 yards. Jaeckels went 15 of 26 for 204 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also scored the rushing touchdown.

Lompoc's league win streak would largely go unchallenged until it was snapped in 2019 by Santa Barbara High after a major shift in the league landscape, with Lompoc moving to the Channel League as Santa Maria Valley schools moved to the CIF Central Section.

Lompoc won 43 straight league games from 2010 to 2019. The Braves went nearly 3,300 days without losing in league, though St. Joseph was this close to clipping that streak much sooner.