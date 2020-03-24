Cress Pass: Kenny thinks the new prep football league formats look good

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I also like the plan that moves the top team from the Ocean League to the Mountain League and the bottom team from Mountain League to the Ocean League for 2021. That's a solid plan, and I hope the powers-that-be stick to that plan for future years.

The new format is also good for natural rivalries. The Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley and Nipomo-Santa Maria league rivalries will be restored, as will the Arroyo Grande-San Luis Obispo league rivalry.

Of course, that is providing the 2020 football season even takes place. The future of all sports in the country is in flux because of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

We have a role to play when it comes to influencing how quickly things can get back to normal, in athletics and everything else.

I have read opinions in the Times implying that what is taking place in the U.S. is a panic, not a pandemic. I'm sorry, that kind of reasoning is off the mark. I really wish it wasn't. But it is.

Yes, the number of COVID-19 deaths, though obviously one fatality is one too many, have been low in this country. So far. The early COVID-19 death numbers in Italy were low too. It is common knowledge as to what happened subsequently, and quickly. The virus knocked Italy flat.