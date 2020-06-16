Football: FCA All-Star game cancelled because of pandemic

+3 Central Coast Classic: Remember the night Quinton Adlesh scored 50 points against St. Joe's? Adlesh was in the St. Joseph gym he knew all too well because he would visit it while his three older brothers Ryan, Brannon and Nolan Adlesh, played for the Knights.

The organization said if, because of the pandemic, the usual start time for fall sports is not feasible, the CIF will put out alternative calendars.

The FCA All-Star Classic was originally scheduled to be played May 30 at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria. It was then postponed, with organizers hoping the game could be played some time in July.

Besides giving area players one more chance to showcase their talents before going on to play college ball — or providing players a farewell to football if they were not continuing with the sport in college — the game has been a major fundraiser for schools.

"The game had provided anywhere from $5,000-$15,000 for our school's athletic program," said Dodge.

+3 Cress Pass: Plans put together by CIF and California community colleges are solid The plans are multi-tiered ones with similar deadlines. The CCCAA, which Hancock College belongs to, has a “Conventional plan,” calling for fall sports teams to begin workouts Aug. 31, presuming California will be in stage four of its Resilience Roadmap by July 17.

"I've been involved in many all-star games, and the FCA's is the only one in which 100 percent of the proceeds went to benefit the various schools," involved, said St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor.

"That is truly exemplary." Villasenor completed his second year as St. Joseph's coach last fall, and the Knights repeated as Mountain League champions. Villasenor coached in the FCA game for the first time last summer.