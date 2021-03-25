Football: Lompoc heading to Goleta for meeting with Dos Pueblos

Lompoc (1-0) at Dos Pueblos (0-1)

Lompoc was, perhaps, the second-most impressive team last week, trouncing an experienced Santa Ynez squad 24-7 at Huyck Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Cavin Ross put the area on notice with a big-time performance against the Pirates. He went 21-for-32 for 345 yards and three scores with one interception.

Cailin Daniels continues to show he's got next-level play-making ability as he caught seven passes for 100 yards and a score. Deville Dickerson caught a touchdown pass, as did Rudy Elizondo, which went for 77 yards.

Sheldon Canley Jr. cruised to 107 yards and a score on 18 carries. The junior has a multitude of Mountain West offers, including ones from San Jose State, Nevada, Colorado State and San Diego State.

Senior Andrew Gaston led the Braves with 11 total tackles. Adam Lazaro, Elijah Perkins, Carlos Garcia and Gabriel Navarrete each had a sack in the win.

The Braves failed to convert on all their point-after tries, scoring four touchdowns for 24 points.

Dos Pueblos was originally scheduled to play Cabrillo in the season opener last week, but the Conquistadores pulled out of the game, citing player safety concerns.

Dos Pueblos instead played Fillmore and lost 14-13.

Santa Barbara (0-0) at Santa Ynez (0-1)

This will be the 2021 debut for the Dons, which won the Channel League in 2019 behind the talented arm of senior quarterback Deacon Hill, who has signed with Wisconsin.

The Dons had their game against San Marcos canceled due to the COVID-19 cases within the San Marcos program.