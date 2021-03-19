Football returns! Lompoc scores 24-7 win over Santa Ynez

At long last, football returned to the Central Coast.

Friday night's slate of high school football games ended a nearly 500-day drought caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed the fall 2020 schedule all the way to the spring of this year.

Though the games brought some much-needed normalcy, it was still an odd sight.

The California Department of Public Health ruled this week that only one immediate family member per player was allowed to observe the games. The state did flip its stance on cheerleaders Friday morning and some districts interpreted the state's guidance to allow more family members to attend games.

California's health department had ruled that cheerleaders and bandmembers would be barred from attending games, but released guidance Friday undoing that decision.

Still, the protocols resulted in subdued scenes at football stadiums.

At Huyck Stadium, the Braves hosted Santa Ynez in a Channel League game, with multiple family members per player in attendance and some cheerleaders.

Lompoc built up an 18-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 24-7 win. Cavin Ross threw touchdown passes to Cailin Daniels and Deville Dickerson in the first half.

St. Joseph had a long trip to Paso Robles and come home victorious after thrashing the Bearcats 44-0. Brett Burress had three touchdown runs in that game, Anthony Reynoso, who's recovered from a broken leg, also had a five-yard touchdown run. UTEP signee Tyler Williams caught a touchdown pass from Mark Crisp and UC Davis signee Darien Langley also had a rushing touchdown.