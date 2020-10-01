Is Sawyer May the area's most efficient quarterback of all-time?

Sawyer May threw eight interceptions.
During his high school career. A prep career which spanned 37 games -- and 648 passes.
That means about 1.23% of his passes resulted in interceptions. That's an Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or Patrick Mahomes type of interception rate.
May took over the starting quarterback role at Arroyo Grande High as a sophomore in 2014 and would never relinquish it. He guided the Eagles to double-digit wins every year, going 31-6 as a starter and 11-1 in league games.
May started seven playoff games for the Eagles and won five of those, suffering two narrow semifinal defeats, to Thousand Oaks in 2015 and to eventual champ Paso Robles in 2014.
The 6-foot, 180-pound signal-caller didn't throw for 300 yards a game or sling 50-yard bombs all over the field. Rather he was very good at what he did: taking care of the ball, moving it down the field efficiently and giving his team a chance to win just about every time they played.
May actually threw for over 300 yards just twice in his career and one of those was in his second career start, where he completed 22 of 24 passes for 316 yards and seven touchdowns vs. Bakersfield Independence.
The consistency is truly what set him apart from the rest and he has a solid case as the area's most efficient QB of all-time. That's probably impossible to know for sure, but let's take a look at the numbers.
For his career, May completed 62% of his passes (402 for 648) for 5,650 yards a game with 52 touchdowns and just those eight interceptions. The Eagles gained about 8.7 yards for every pass May attempted.
Now let's break it down year-by-year to see the real consistency.
As a sophomore, May completed 60% of his passes (105 for 174) for 1,391 yards and 12 touchdowns vs. four interceptions.
As a junior, May completed 62% of his throws (134 for 216) for 2,125 yards, 20 touchdowns and just one interception.
As a senior, May completed 63% of his passes (163 for 258) for 2,134 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions.
The numbers from his junior and senior years nearly mirror each other.
But there was one big change during May's career that stands out and goes to show the lengths he went to ensure his team stayed competitive.
During his first two varsity seasons, May carried the ball 75 times for 98 yards and five touchdowns.
But check out his senior year: 107 carries for 767 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry after averaging about a yard per carry the two years before that.
May went from a standard immobile pocket-passer to a true dual-threat quarterback just like that and his team truly needed May to make that adjustment.
May was named the PAC 5 League MVP in 2016 and went on to play a season of Division III football at Lewis and Clark in Oregon. He threw for over 1,200 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in one season there before transferring to Arizona State to study business.
May's career at Arroyo Grande is being highlighted as part of our "The Other Guys" series, which aims to feature standout football players who may have been overlooked during their careers. Submissions for athletes to be feature as part of the series can be sent to the author.
