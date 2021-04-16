Jayce Gamble voted Player of the Week

2021 Players of the Week Week 1: Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB, So. Week 2: Logan Ast, Santa Ynez RB, Sr. Week 3: Logan Ast, Santa Ynez RB, Sr. Week 4: Jayce Gamble, St. Joseph LB, Sr.

Two defensive standouts went head-to-head in the Player of the Week voting before their teams play Friday night.

St. Joseph linebacker Jayce Gamble squared off with Righetti defensive lineman Matt Simms, with Gamble narrowly securing a victory.

Righetti is set to host St. Joseph Friday night in the annual Battle for the Shield game, though Gamble and Simms likely won't be on the field at the same time.

Gamble earned 1,016 votes when the polls closed at 2 p.m. Friday. That was 165 more votes than Simms' final tally of 851.

Gamble edged Simms by just 17 votes (605-588) on santamariatimes.com, but was able to gap Simms as Gamble's voters utilized the polls on lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com.

Gamble had a 207-135 edge on lompocrecord.com and a 204-128 advantage on syvnews.com.

Gamble's win snaps a two-week streak of Santa Ynez senior Logan Ast taking the award.

