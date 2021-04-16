You are the owner of this article.
Jayce Gamble voted Player of the Week

Jayce Gamble voted Player of the Week

032621 SJHS AGHS 13.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble during the game against Arroyo Grande on March 26. Gamble was voted the Player of the Week on Friday, April 16.

 Joseph Bailey

Two defensive standouts went head-to-head in the Player of the Week voting before their teams play Friday night.

St. Joseph linebacker Jayce Gamble squared off with Righetti defensive lineman Matt Simms, with Gamble narrowly securing a victory.

Righetti is set to host St. Joseph Friday night in the annual Battle for the Shield game, though Gamble and Simms likely won't be on the field at the same time.

Gamble earned 1,016 votes when the polls closed at 2 p.m. Friday. That was 165 more votes than Simms' final tally of 851.

Gamble edged Simms by just 17 votes (605-588) on santamariatimes.com, but was able to gap Simms as Gamble's voters utilized the polls on lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com.

Gamble had a 207-135 edge on lompocrecord.com and a 204-128 advantage on syvnews.com.

Gamble's win snaps a two-week streak of Santa Ynez senior Logan Ast taking the award. 

Analysis: A look at how St. Joseph and Righetti match up
Analysis: A look at how St. Joseph and Righetti match up

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

St. Joseph has won five straight against Righetti in the game known as the Battle for the Shield. St. Joseph won the 2019 meeting 22-7 and the 2018 contest 27-21. The Knights also won 40-14 in 2017, 43-7 in 2016 and 42-6 in 2015. Righetti last won in 2014, routing the Knights 37-14.

