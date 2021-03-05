Lompoc High football games return to KPEG

Lompoc's Deville Dickerson (10) knocks away a pass to Righetti's Jake Steels, allowing Oscar Tenorio, left to intercept the ball at Huyck Stadium during a game in August of 2019. KPEG announced Thursday that it will carry all Lompoc football games this spring season, with the opener set for March 19.
Len Wood, File
With Santa Barbara County high schools cleared to have football seasons this spring, that means Lompoc High's games will be broadcast live on KPEG 100.9 FM.
The game broadcasts can also be heard on
KPEGradio.com.
Greg Ratcliff, the studio manager at TAP TV and KPEG in Lompoc, will continue handling the play-by-play duties on the broadcasts.
Ratcliff said KPEG will broadcast both home and away games for the Braves. The season starts March 19 as Lompoc hosts Santa Ynez. The Braves play at Dos Pueblos in Goleta on March 26 and host San Marcos on April 2.
Lompoc then faces rival Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium on April 9 before closing out the season against Santa Barbara, the reigning Channel League champ that ended Lompoc's nearly decade-long run of league supremacy in 2019. The Dons and Braves are set to play on April 16 in Santa Barbara.
The schedule is tentative and subject to change.
The California Department of Public Health said immediate family members will be allowed at games with general attendance restricted amid the coronavirus pandemic.
030221 LHS Practice 03.JPG
Lompoc High and other area schools were able to begin holding full football practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 01.JPG
Lompoc football coach Andrew Jones talks to some of his offensive linemen during drills Tuesday.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 02.JPG
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley runs with the ball after catching a pass during 7-on-7 drills Tuesday.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 04.JPG
Lompoc running back Sheldon Canley Jr. works on a drill Tuesday.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 05.JPG
Lompoc and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 06.JPG
Lompoc football players practice on the Huyck Stadium field Friday. The Braves should open up their season March 19 at Huyck.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 07.JPG
Lompoc receiver Cailin Daniels celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Tuesday.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 08.JPG
Lompoc and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 09.JPG
Lompoc assistant coach TJ Jordan works with the offense during Tuesday's practice.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 10.JPG
Lompoc junior Deville Dickerson helps the Braves warm up during drills Tuesday.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 11.JPG
Lompoc and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 12.JPG
Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross throws during practice Tuesday.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 13.JPG
Lompoc football coach Andrew Jones leads his team during drills Tuesday.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 14.JPG
Lompoc assistant coach Matt Sims talks to some of his offensive linemen during drills Tuesday.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 15.JPG
Lompoc football coach Andrew Jones talks to some of his players during drills Tuesday. The Braves and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 16.JPG
The Braves and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 17.JPG
Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross works during practice Tuesday. The Braves and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 18.JPG
Lompoc's Cavin Ross throws during 7-on-7 practice Tuesday.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 19.JPG
Lompoc assistant coach TJ Jordan directs the offense during Tuesday's practice.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 20.JPG
Lompoc's Bradley Waite runs after catching a pass at Tuesday's practice.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 21.JPG
Lompoc running back Sheldon Canley Jr. makes an acrobatic catch during Tuesday's practice.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 22.JPG
Lompoc football coach Andrew Jones talks to some of his special teams players during drills Tuesday. The Braves and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 23.JPG
Lompoc's Cavin Ross throws during practice Tuesday.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 24.JPG
The Braves and other area high schools were able to begin holding full practices with helmets and shorts on Tuesday, with teams progressing to full padded practices by Friday as Santa Barbara County met the criteria that opens up a path to a five-game season starting March 19.
Joseph Bailey
030221 LHS Practice 25.JPG
Lompoc receiver Cailin Daniels catches a pass on Tuesday.
Joseph Bailey
030321 Righetti Football 01.JPG
Righetti football coach Tony Payne instructs his team during Wednesday's practice. The Warriors kick off their season Friday, March 19 at Arroyo Grande.
Joseph Bailey
030321 Righetti Football 02.JPG
Righetti senior Kidasi Nepa works on an agility drill during Wednesday's practice. Nepa and the Warriors begin their 2021 spring season at Arroyo Grande on March 19.
Joseph Bailey
030321 Righetti Football 03.JPG
Righetti football players stretch during Wednesday's practice.
Joseph Bailey
030321 Righetti Football 04.JPG
Righetti's Casey Daniels works on an agility drill during Wednesday's practice.
Joseph Bailey
030321 Righetti Football 05.JPG
Righetti's Xavier Zaragoza stretches during Wednesday's football practice.
Joseph Bailey
030321 Righetti Football 06.JPG
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa works out during Wednesday's practice.
Joseph Bailey
030321 Righetti Football 07.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 08.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 09.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 10.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 11.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 12.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 13.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 14.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 15.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 16.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 17.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 18.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 19.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 20.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 21.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 22.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 23.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 24.JPG
030321 Righetti Football 25.JPG
030321 SJHS Football 02.JPG
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor directs players at practice Wednesday. Villasenor's Knights have practiced in helmets and shorts Tuesday and Wednesday and should be practicing in pads Friday. The unique spring is set to kick off Friday, March 19 as St. Joseph plays at Paso Robles.
Joseph Bailey
030321 SJHS Football 01.JPG
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp delivers a pass during practice Wednesday afternoon.
Joseph Bailey
030321 SJHS Football 03.JPG
St. Joseph linebacker Jayce Gamble is seen at practice Wednesday afternoon.
Joseph Bailey
030321 SJHS Football 04.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress works on a blocking drill with teammates Wednesday.
Joseph Bailey
030321 SJHS Football 05.JPG
St. Joseph's Noah Skarda catches a pass during practice Wednesday afternoon.
Joseph Bailey
030321 SJHS Football 06.JPG
The Knights practiced in helmets and shorts Tuesday and Wednesday and should be practicing in pads Friday. The unique spring is set to kick off Friday, March 19 as St. Joseph plays at Paso Robles.
Joseph Bailey
030321 SJHS Football 07.JPG
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp delivers a pass during practice Wednesday afternoon. The Knights have practiced in helmets and shorts Tuesday and Wednesday and should be practicing in pads Friday. The unique spring is set to kick off Friday, March 19 as St. Joseph plays at Paso Robles.
Joseph Bailey
030321 SJHS Football 08.JPG
St. Joseph assistant coach Ryan Labastida runs the linebackers through a drill Wednesday.
Joseph Bailey
030321 SJHS Football 09.JPG
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp runs a play during practice Wednesday afternoon.
Joseph Bailey
030321 SJHS Football 10.JPG
030321 SJHS Football 11.JPG
030321 SJHS Football 12.JPG
030321 SJHS Football 13.JPG
030321 SJHS Football 14.JPG
030321 SJHS Football 15.JPG
030321 SJHS Football 16.JPG
030321 SJHS Football 17.JPG
