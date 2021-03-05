Lompoc High football games return to KPEG

With Santa Barbara County high schools cleared to have football seasons this spring, that means Lompoc High's games will be broadcast live on KPEG 100.9 FM.

The game broadcasts can also be heard on KPEGradio.com.

Greg Ratcliff, the studio manager at TAP TV and KPEG in Lompoc, will continue handling the play-by-play duties on the broadcasts.

Ratcliff said KPEG will broadcast both home and away games for the Braves. The season starts March 19 as Lompoc hosts Santa Ynez. The Braves play at Dos Pueblos in Goleta on March 26 and host San Marcos on April 2.

Lompoc then faces rival Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium on April 9 before closing out the season against Santa Barbara, the reigning Channel League champ that ended Lompoc's nearly decade-long run of league supremacy in 2019. The Dons and Braves are set to play on April 16 in Santa Barbara.

The schedule is tentative and subject to change.

The California Department of Public Health said immediate family members will be allowed at games with general attendance restricted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

