Lompoc High's Sheldon Canley Jr. picks up San Diego State offer

Sheldon Canley, Jr. High School: Lompoc Height: 5-10 Weight: 170 Class: 2022 Offers (4): Colorado State Nevada San Jose State William & Mary

Sheldon Canley Jr., the young running back at Lompoc High, announced two more offers last week.

The 2022 standout said San Diego State and Colorado State offered him scholarships to play football. That makes it four MWC offers for the young Brave. Nevada and San Jose State have also offered the all-purpose running back.

Canley Jr. also holds an offer from William & Mary, an FCS program.

Of course, SJSU is where Sheldon Canley, Sr. starred after graduating from Lompoc High. Canley Jr. picked up the San Jose State offer in September.

The lightning quick back has had to deal with the postponement and possible cancellation of his entire junior season as the state of California has not played high school football this school year.

The third Canley sibling to play at Lompoc, joining brothers and former Braves Dallas and D'Artagnan, lit up opposing defenses as a sophomore in 2019.

He carried the ball 83 times for 808 yards and 14 touchdowns.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Canley was ready to go at the varsity level as a sophomore. His father played for Big Blue in the '80s before playing at Hancock and San Jose State, ultimately entering the NFL in 1991.