Mixed bag: Santa Barbara County doesn't meet threshold to start football, while SLO County does

The news from Tuesday's California coronavirus pandemic update was a mixed bag for area athletics.

After the California Department of Public Health revised its return-to-play guidelines on Friday, setting a clear path for football and other outdoor sports to return, Santa Barbara County just missed the mark while San Luis Obispo County did drop below the threshold.

The CDPH said Friday that a county that had an adjusted case rate below 14 per 100,000 residents could begin full practices for high-contact, outdoor sports, namely football, water polo and soccer.

The adjusted case rate number is updated every Tuesday. Santa Barbara County's adjusted case rate was 16.9, down from 27 the previous week, but not quite below the 14 threshold.

San Luis Obispo County, meanwhile, did see its number drop below 14: SLO County's number came in at 9.4 Tuesday.

That means high school sports can hold practices for football, water polo and soccer if the athletes and coaches are being tested. Testing is not necessary for teams with more than 50% of the athletes being below the age of 13.

Santa Barbara County's adjusted case rate will almost certainly drop below 14 next week, meaning area schools can begin to prepare for a football season on March 2. In all of California, 34 counties passed the metric to resume high school football.