Pirates make it three in a row with 48-0 win at San Marcos

The Santa Ynez football team won its third straight game with a 48-0 win over San Marcos on Friday.

Pirates coach Josh McClurg felt he had a strong team this spring and his group has continued to prove him right.

After a 24-7 loss to unbeaten Lompoc, the Pirates have reeled off three impressive wins in a row, culminating with Friday's victory at Warkentin Stadium in Santa Barbara.

Santa Ynez' three wins are: a 46-28 home win over defending Channel League champ Santa Barbara, a 41-3 win over Dos Pueblos last week and Friday's win over San Marcos.

Logan Ast has topped 100 yards rushing in all three games, including 118 yards on 11 carries with three total touchdowns Friday. Ast set a school record with 327 yards rushing against Dos Pueblos. Ast has 11 touchdowns in his last three games.

But the Norm Clevenger Player of the Game award went to teammate Cam Prendergast, who had his best game of his senior season.

Prendergast caught a pair of touchdown passes and then made it a hat trick with his third touchdown, which came on an interception return.

The Pirates are set to close out their spring season Friday, April 16 with the game against Cabrillo, which is 0-1 on the season after pulling out of the season opener, citing player safety, on March 19 and having Friday's Big Game against Lompoc canceled due to the team going into quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Cabrillo's quarantine ended Friday and the team should be good to go for the April 16 home game against Santa Ynez.