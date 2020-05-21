Player of the Decade: Gabe Prendergast put together historic career at Santa Ynez

"Both of them were phenomenal and Akeem is still playing on Sundays, but he was one of those late-bloomer type kids," McClurg said. "Kevin Britt and Gabe Prendergast were very similar. Gabe is by far the best receiver in Santa Ynez history. He owns every record we have."

Prendergast had a rare combination of size and speed. He was a 6-foot-2 receiver that could run by the defense for plays deep down field. On defense, he was built like a safety, but could play press coverage on the corner and was a reliable tackler.

"He was fast, but the other thing is that he had this unbelievable vision and a quickness, from side to side, where he just moved different," McClurg said of Prendergast. "He could also jump out of the gym. He had god-given talents and this X factor; knowing where everyone was on the field.

"He was like a great point guard, kind of like Magic Johnson. He knew where everybody was and could see things out of the back of his head."

Prendergast had opportunities to play college football after graduating from Santa Ynez in 2018, drawing interest from FCS schools like the University of San Diego and Cornell, but opted to call it a career after high school.