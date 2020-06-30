Player of the Decade: Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy took versatility to an extreme level

"One of the most versatile players I think the Central Coast has ever seen," his former coach Josh McClurg said of McCoy. "Lock-down corner, dual-threat QB, kicker, punter, kick returner and was a great wide receiver."

+4 Senior Spotlight: Orcutt Academy's Josiah DuBruno hopes to make track team at Cal Poly “If there isn’t a spot on the team my freshman year I still plan on trying to make the team my sophomore year.“ DeBruno said. “Obviously, competing at the DI level is a goal for any high school athlete so if I could have that opportunity it would be a huge dream come true.”

McCoy is the 15th finalist for the Times' Player of the Decade. The list of finalists was compiled by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News, which polled area coaches. McCoy led the Pirates to an 8-2 record as a senior, though they weren't selected for the CIF-SS playoffs.

McCoy's numbers are clearly different, but to see his impact you'd need to see his style of play. During his senior season in 2016, in which McCoy took over the quarterback position after contributing in his various other roles in his first two varsity seasons, he brought an electrifying ability to extend plays and make things happen out of nothing.

"Mike had tremendous work ethic and I think he made every opposing coach create a 'McCoy Drill' when they had to game plan against him due to his ability to scramble and improve broken plays," McClurg says. "He was really special when a pass play broke down because he could then use his running ability.